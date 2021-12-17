Iowa City earns solid win over Iowa City West 65-52

Iowa City tipped and eventually toppled Iowa City West 65-52 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 4, Iowa City faced off against Muscatine and Iowa City West took on North Liberty on December 10 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
Iowa City West showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 20-17 advantage over Iowa City as the first quarter ended.
Iowa City's shooting darted to a 36-25 lead over Iowa City West at the half.
Iowa City's position showed as it carried a 48-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.