 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Iowa City collects skin-tight win against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 73-66

  • 0

Iowa City poked just enough holes in Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's defense to garner a taut 73-66 victory during this Iowa boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on February 5, Iowa City faced off against Waukee Northwest and Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson took on Waterloo West on February 10 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News