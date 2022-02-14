Indians triumph over Panthers as senior class remains unbeaten in postseason openers

There's a quartet of Forest City seniors that don't know what it is like to go one-and-done in the postseason.

Since Truman Knudtson, Carter Bruckhoff, Drew Greenwood and Andrew Snyder have been freshmen, they have been to at least the district semis.

That didn't change on Monday night.

Those four all ended up in double figures as they fueled the Indians to a 68-46 romp over Central Springs in the first round of the Class 2A District 6 playoffs at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

"Winning a first round game is always good," Knudtson said. "We have just as much talent as we did last year. We've played basketball together for years; I think we're starting to get on a roll at the right time."

Forest City (12-10) has battled through a topsy-turvy season in which they hit 10 losses in the regular season for the first time in a long time, but now are three wins away from a state tournament appearance.

It will face a Clarion-Goldfield-Dows squad in the district semifinals on Thursday night. The Cowboys been on the verge of being in the Associated Press top-10 poll in 2A, but never could crack it.

"I don't know why they're not ranked. They're playing as well as anybody," Indians head coach Dan Rosacker said. "We're going to be able to score with them."

Each senior had a helping hand in their third straight win of the season.

Knudtson didn't shy away from contact in the lane to the tune of nine first quarter points. Bruckhoff took over in the second with eight points, including a 3-pointer to give Forest City a six-point cushion at the half.

Then it was Greenwood who scored four points in the third and came down with some key rebounds. Snyder went on a couple fast breaks in the fourth to ice the game away.

"We all bring certain qualities," Knudtson said.

"It does say a lot for those guys," Rosacker added. "Each one of them had to step up at different times. It is good to see those guys get rewarded."

Forest City led from the opening tip until the final buzzer. It took an eight-point lead with 4 minutes, 51 seconds left to go in the third. That was, at the time, its largest lead of the night.

Snyder made it a double-digit margin with 2:50 left in the third period. The margin reached 17 points in the fourth and Central Springs couldn't cut it closer.

"It did feel like we were in control," Snyder said. "When we came out in the second half, we were ready to get after it."

The Panthers (10-12) was in it for majority of the first half.

They got punched in the mouth down 7-0 early in the opening frame, but responded to be only down 14-12. They used a 6-0 run in the second to trail by one and Angel Jose drained a shot from beyond the arc to make it a two-point game in the third.

Whenever Forest City looked like it was going to pull away, Central Springs clawed right back.

"Due to our history, we're used to playing from behind," Panthers head coach Colton Hamand said. "They didn't panic. We sprinkled in some points from a couple different guys, just couldn't put together a second or third option."

What doomed Central Springs was third quarter turnovers. Jose felt it was a combo of an increased defensive pressure from the Indians mixed with some lazy passes.

"They pressured us pretty well, but at the same time, we have to respond to that pressure," Jose said. "We can't throw passes left and right like we're the Globetrotters."

In his final game in a Central Springs uniform, Jose recorded a team-high 16 points. He leaves as a 1,000 career point scorer and one of the best to dribble a basketball in its schools history.

"To get a kid like that to come and stay here, it was awesome," Hamand said. "Angel is a coaches dream."

Owen Dannen chipped in 11 points for the Panthers. They return two starters in Joey Marino and Javont Froiland as well as a heavy sophomore class.

After Central Springs claimed its first 10-win season in over a decade, that is now the expectation.

"I feel like the fact that we went 10-12 is remarkable," Jose said. "I want them to get in the gym, more than just practicing."

Bruckhoff led all scorers with 17 points while Knudtson chipped in 13 points. Snyder and Greenwood finished with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

"We're not afraid to not let someone else take over," Snyder said. "If we can continue do to that, it will help a lot. Just having the trust in your teammates, it helps."

Forest City has been to the district championship game the last two seasons, but faltered at that point. It gets a tough contest against a CGD squad that has been red hot all season.

"We just got to find ways to win, whatever it takes," Knudtson said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.