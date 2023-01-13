 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Humboldt nets nifty victory over Clear Lake 85-80

With little to no wiggle room, Humboldt nosed past Clear Lake 85-80 in Iowa boys basketball on January 13.

The last time Humboldt and Clear Lake played in a 77-67 game on January 10, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 7, Clear Lake squared off with Forest City in a basketball game. For results, click here.

