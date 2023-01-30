Humboldt dances past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 49-32

Last season, Humboldt and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on January 4, 2022 at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 24, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona Bishop Garrigan. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.