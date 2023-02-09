The force was strong for Hudson as it pierced West Branch during Thursday's 85-65 thumping in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, West Branch and Hudson faced off on February 10, 2022 at West Branch High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on February 3, West Branch squared off with Wilton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.