Hot start leads GHV past Osage into district finals

There's hot starts and there's the start the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura got off to Thursday night against Osage.

The Cardinals hit five three pointers in the opening quarter and got red-hot again in the third to build enough of a lead that they thwarted the Green Devils' comeback attempt to win 57-49. The victory advances GHV to the 2A District 3 finals against Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Tuesday.

Hot shooting is what did the trick for GHV as they jumped out to an 11-0 lead that ballooned to 19-5 by the end of the first quarter. While the Cards only managed seven points in the second, they held the Green Devils to just nine and still possessed a 26-14 lead at the midway point.

The third quarter saw GHV recapture the magic of the opening period as they began the second half on a 14-2 run to take a 40-16 lead. The Green Devils wouldn't go away, however, as they closed the third on a 9-2 run of their own. Still The Cardinals held a 42-25 advantage entering the final frame.

Credit Osage for never giving up. Sophomore Max Knudsen in particular was fantastic as he scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth. The Green Devils were able to shave the deficit to just eight points, but that didn't happen until a mere 7.1 seconds were left on the clock. There just wasn't enough time for Osage to complete the comeback.

The trio of Braden Boehnke (17 points, three steals), Drew Britson (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Nathan Roberts (10 points, seven rebounds) were absolutely sensational. Boehnke finished the game with five treys.

"Our MO all season is that we've been able to hit a lot of shots in the first quarter," said GHV head coach Jacob Young. "We have fresh legs, guys are amped up and it was great to see those shots go down."

While GHV extends their season at least one more game with a ticket to Wells Fargo Arena on the line Tuesday, Osage will say goodbye to eight seniors on their roster. While Knudsen is just a sophomore, leading scored Nathan Havel (five points, 11 boards on Thursday), second leading scorer Tyler Oberfoell (12.4 ppg this season), Carter Walters (eight rebounds Thursday night) and five others depart. Head coach Michael Brahn highlighted just how proud he was of his team for never giving up against the Cards.

"There's no give up in these kids," he said. "They were always going to fight to the end."

Tuesday's game between GHV and CGD will be played at Lake Mills at 7 p.m.

