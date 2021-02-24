High-scoring West Fork boys ready to compete for state tournament appearance

When the West Fork boys basketball team gets hot, look out.

Unlike most small-town teams in Class 1A, the Warhawks play a high-tempo, fast-paced style of basketball that’s hard to prepare for.

That pace of play and style of offense was on full display on Tuesday night in an 83-51 rout of Janesville in the Class 1A, District 4 championship in Charles City.

The Warhawks scored 29 points in the first quarter alone and continued to extend their lead throughout the rest of the contest.

“We try to push the ball,” West Fork head coach Frank Schnoes said. “And even our big guy is quick. But we really emphasize it with drills in practice, up-tempo kind of drills. I think our kids are in pretty good shape. That’s the way the kids like to play.”

When the Warhawks played at Wells Fargo Arena last year, they set a single-game record for most 3-pointers in a state tournament game.

With many of the same faces on this year’s team, the tempo hasn’t slowed down. If anything, it’s picked up. The Warhawks have scored 79 points or more six times this season.