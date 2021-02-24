High-scoring West Fork boys ready to compete for state tournament appearance

When the West Fork boys basketball team gets hot, look out.
Unlike most small-town teams in Class 1A, the Warhawks play a high-tempo, fast-paced style of basketball that’s hard to prepare for.
That pace of play and style of offense was on full display on Tuesday night in an 83-51 rout of Janesville in the Class 1A, District 4 championship in Charles City.
The Warhawks scored 29 points in the first quarter alone and continued to extend their lead throughout the rest of the contest.
“We try to push the ball,” West Fork head coach Frank Schnoes said. “And even our big guy is quick. But we really emphasize it with drills in practice, up-tempo kind of drills. I think our kids are in pretty good shape. That’s the way the kids like to play.”
When the Warhawks played at Wells Fargo Arena last year, they set a single-game record for most 3-pointers in a state tournament game.
With many of the same faces on this year’s team, the tempo hasn’t slowed down. If anything, it’s picked up. The Warhawks have scored 79 points or more six times this season.
"Team-wise, the best thing is we all have faith in each other," senior forward Jakob Washington said. "If we said, 'no, we’re not going to pass it to that guy because we don’t think he’ll make that shot.’ No, we don’t think that way. We give up shots for better shots and we’re very unselfish I think. That’s what brings it together."
According to senior guard Cail Weaver, the get-out-and-go mindset was developed long before high school.
“You have to run the ball and that’s how we’ve been successful growing up,” Weaver said. “Schnoes knows we can push the ball and that’s what he pushes for as well. That’s when we play our best basketball is when we’re running it.”
The Warhawks will need to dictate the pace if they are to earn the upset win over No. 2 Lake Mills on Saturday in the substate championship. The Bulldogs are big, physical and can score in multiple ways.
But West Fork will be ready. Although the Warhawks were undefeated in conference play, the boys in red and black purposefully played one of the toughest non-conference schedules in the state.
The Warhawks competed against ranked and larger schools like Clear Lake, Iowa Falls-Alden and Dike-New Hartord so that when it comes time to play in the postseason, the Warhawks have that big-game experience to lean back on.
“You really can’t measure yourself until you’ve played the best,” Schnoes said. “We try to play the best that we can and I think we’ve held up pretty well. Hopefully we’re ready to go on Saturday.”
Between a 19-4 Janesville team and an undefeated Lake Mills squad, this season’s road to Wells Fargo Arena seems like it’s tougher than last year.
But in order to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. And if the Warhawks play like they did against Janesville, Washington has no reason to believe that his teammates can’t get the job done over the weekend.
“With the energy and the effort, no matter what the score is, I think that we’ve just got to play confident and play as a team,” Washington said. “No, I don’t think that there’s a reason why we shouldn’t win. Not that they’re not a good team, I just definitely think we’re capable.”
West Fork will look to qualify for its second consecutive state tournament against Lake Mills in the substate championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Forest City.
Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.