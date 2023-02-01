High school sports: Tuesday scoreboard

Prep boys’ basketball
METRO
Des Moines Hoover 72, Mason City 58
Newman Catholic 84, Central Springs 53
AREA
Lake Mills 79, North Iowa 42
Charles City 68, Crestwood 51
Osage 76, Rockford 44
Northwood-Kensett 58, Saint Ansager 55
Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55
West Fork 62, North Butler 62
Waterloo Christian 71, Riceville 29
Prep girls’ basketball
METRO
Des Moines Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59
Central Springs 56, Newman Catholic 30
AREA
Crestwood 73, Charles City 37
Osage 70, Rockford 18
Lake Mills 58, North Iowa 42
Saint Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 40
Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47
West Fork 66, North Butler 25
Riceville 45, Waterloo Christian 35
Prep boys’ wrestling
METRO
Forest City 44, Mason City 33
AREA
Osage 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 9