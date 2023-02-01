 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school sports: Tuesday scoreboard

Prep boys’ basketball

METRO

Des Moines Hoover 72, Mason City 58

Newman Catholic 84, Central Springs 53

AREA

Lake Mills 79, North Iowa 42

Charles City 68, Crestwood 51

Osage 76, Rockford 44

Northwood-Kensett 58, Saint Ansager 55 

Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55

West Fork 62, North Butler 62 

Waterloo Christian 71, Riceville 29

Prep girls’ basketball

METRO

Des Moines Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59

Central Springs 56, Newman Catholic 30

AREA

Crestwood 73, Charles City 37

Osage 70, Rockford 18

Lake Mills 58, North Iowa 42

Saint Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 40

Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47

West Fork 66, North Butler 25

Riceville 45, Waterloo Christian 35

Prep boys’ wrestling

METRO

Forest City 44, Mason City 33

AREA

Osage 60, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 9

