The West Fork girls’ basketball team clinched a Top of Iowa Conference East Division title in dominant fashion Monday. The Warhawks downed the second-place Osage Green Devils, 60-40, on the road.

No. 6 West Fork previously beat Osage, 60-35, at home on Dec. 20. The Warhawks finished the regular season 21-0 overall and 16-0 in league play.

No. 7 Osage (19-2 overall, 14-2 conference) could’ve claimed a share of a division title with a win over No. 6 West Fork Monday. A Green Devil victory would’ve ensured both teams have identical records at the end of the regular season.

Saint Ansgar 52, Clarksville 35: The Saints picked up a blowout win at home over the Indians. Saint Ansgar (14-6, 10-5) has now won four games in a row.

The Saints trail the Green Devils and Warhawks in the TIC East standings. Saint Ansgar has no regular season games remaining on its schedule.

Central Springs 48, Northwood-Kensett 41: The Panthers picked up a road win against the Vikings Monday. Central Springs (13-8, 11-6) jumped out to a five-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

The Panthers outscored the Vikings (7-13, 6-10) in three of the contest’s four quarters. In the third quarter, Northwood-Kensett scored 12 points to Central Springs’ 10.

Neither team has any regular season games remaining on their schedules.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Newman Catholic 32: A 22-point, 14-rebound double-double from junior Gretta Gouge propelled the Cardinals (7-13, 5-10) past the Knights (7-13, 6-10). Gouge was the only Cardinal to hit double figures in any category.

Newman Catholic is sixth in the TIC East, and GHV is seventh in the TIC West.

Mason City 78, Charles City 39: Junior Reggi Spotts and sophomore Machaela Trask both scored 20 points in the Riverhawks’ win over the Comets. Spotts finished the game with 20 points, five assists, and six steals. Trask had 20 points, five rebounds, and four steals.

Mason City (11-6, 6-0) is still in first place in the Iowa Alliance Conference North standings. The Riverhawks are two games ahead of the second-place Fort Dodge Dodgers.

Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond 17: The Lions clinched their fourth consecutive NCC title with a win over the Gaels Monday. Clear Lake also extended its current win streak to 16 games.

Three Lions scored in double figures — sophomore Reese Brownlee, junior Xada Johnson and senior Jordan Mayland. Brownlee, Johnson and Mayland finished the game with 19, 15 and 10 points, respectively.

West Hancock 56, Forest City 51: Four Eagles put up double-digit scoring numbers Monday night — seniors Kamryn Eckels and Shelby Goepel, junior Mallory Leerar and freshman Meara Kudej. Eckels, Goepel, Leerar and Kudej dropped 10, 15, 15 and 11 points, respectively.

The Eagles (11-10, 9-7) are now in fourth place in the TIC West.

High school boys’ basketball

Osage 66, West Fork 51: The Green Devils (17-4, 14-2) clinched a share of a TIC East title with a win over the Warhawks (15-4, 14-2). Osage previously lost to the West Fork, 70-53, on Dec. 20.

Osage head coach Mike Brahn also picked up his 150th career win Monday. Brahn has been coaching at Osage for nine years.

Newman Catholic (17-2, 13-2) can also clinch a share of a division title with wins over Lake Mills and Dunkerton later this week. The Knights played both the Green Devils and Warhawks twice this season — going 1-1 against each squad.

Osage does not have any regular season games left on its schedule. It will host a 2A playoff game on Feb. 16.

West Fork has one regular season game left on its schedule — a matchup with Forest City scheduled for Thursday.

Clarksville 60, Saint Ansgar 56: The Indians narrowly edged the Saints at home. Saint Ansgar has now lost five games in a row.

The Saints (6-14, 5-10) are seventh in the nine-team TIC East standings. They are ahead of the Central Springs Panthers (6-15, 4-13) and Rockford Warriors (0-19, 0-14).

Northwood-Kensett 82, Central Springs 54: A dominant second-quarter performance helped propel the Vikings (8-13, 6-10) to a blowout win over the Panthers (6-15, 4-13). Northwood-Kensett outscored Central Springs, 23-8, in the second frame.

The Vikings carried a 15-point advantage into the second half. Then, Northwood-Kensett outscored Central Springs, 43-30, in the third and fourth quarters combined.

Newman Catholic 73, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 53: Seventeen points from senior Drew Britson wasn’t enough to help the Cardinals pick up a win over the Knights. Counting points, Britson led his team in all major categories, corralling team-highs with four rebounds and four assists.

The Knights (17-2, 13-2) extended their win streak to seven. The Cardinals (13-7, 12-3) have dropped four of their last five games.

Forest City 67, West Hancock 58: The Indians (6-13, 6-9) upset the Eagles (11-9, 9-7) at home Monday evening thanks to strong first and fourth quarter performances.

Forest City jumped out to a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter. West Hancock then responded by outscoring Forest City, 30-21, in the second and third periods combined.

In the fourth frame, however, the Indians took control. Forest City put up 27 points in the last eight minutes of the game to cruise to a nine-point win.

Clear Lake 92, St. Edmond 35: The Lions extended their winning streak to eight games with a win against the Gaels Monday. Clear Lake (16-1, 10-1) sits atop the NCC standings with four regular season games remaining on its schedule.

The Lions were led by senior Travaughn Luyobya and junior Cael Stephany. Luyobya and Stephany scored 24 and 17 points, respectively, against the Gaels.