The Saint Ansgar girls’ basketball team won its Class A first-round regional game in style Thursday night. The Saints stomped North Butler, 50-15.

No Bearcats scored in double figures. North Butler’s leading scorer was Brooke Niemann, who had eight points. Junior Kaycee Wiebke scored six points and corralled 19 rebounds for the Bearcats.

Saint Ansgar will play Newman Catholic in a second-round game on Feb. 14.

Newman Catholic 67, Northwood-Kensett 42: The Knights won their game against the Vikings to move on to the second round of the IGHSAU Region 1 Tournament.

Newman Catholic’s defense smothered Northwood-Kensett. The Vikings shot just over 29 percent from the floor. Northwood-Kensett’s leading scorer was Morgan Wallin, who finished the game with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Clarksville 55, Rockford 20: The Warriors were eliminated from the IGHSAU Class A Region 6 Tournament by the Indians. Rockford finished the season 1-20 overall and 0-16 in Top of Iowa Conference play.

Clarksville’s defense suffocated Rockford Thursday evening. The Warriors shot 9-of-33 from the floor and their leading scorers were senior Loren Fierova and freshman Danika deBuhr. Both players put up seven points each

Clarksville will take on Don Bosco in the next round of the tournament on Feb. 14.

West Hancock 68, West Bend-Mallard 50: Junior Mallory Leerar propelled the Eagles past the Wolverines. Leerar scored 37 points on 13-of-23 shooting and corralled eight rebounds. She also shot 4-of-9 from 3-point range and made seven of the eight free throws she attempted.

Leerar, who scored over half of her team’s points, was the Eagles’ only double-digit scorer. Despite that, West Hancock still shot 42.4% from the floor.

The Eagles and Wolverines scored a combined 52 points in the fourth quarter. West Hancock put up 27 in the final frame, and WBM scored 25.

West Hancock (12-10 overall, 9-7 conference) will take on Waterloo Christian (15-7, 7-5) in the second round of the Class A Region 1 Tournament on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

High school boys’ basketball

West Fork 65, Forest City 63: The Indians took the Warhawks to double overtime Thursday evening. Junior Tommy Miller played a large role in Forest City’s upset bid, posting a 21-point, 15-rebound double-double.

Miller and sophomore Corey Thoreson, who finished the game 10 points, were the only Indians to score in double figures. West Fork had a whopping four players score 10 points or more. Senior Josiah Chibambo and juniors Cayde Eberling, Gavin Cronke and Edison Maske scored 10, 13, 11 and 14 points, respectively.

Forest City led at the end of each of the first three quarters of the game. But a 14-10 fourth-quarter scoring run helped the Warhawks force overtime.

Forest City and West Fork each scored six points in the first overtime period. Then, the Warhawks got the edge, outscoring the Indians, 11-9, in the second extra frame.

Forest City (7-14, 6-9) is currently sixth in the TIC West standings. West Fork (16-4, 14-2) is third in the TIC East.