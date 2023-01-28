High school sports roundup: Riceville girls' basketball clinches Iowa Star North title

Riceville picked up a division-clinching, 49-13 win over Clarksville on the road Friday night. The Wildcats are now 11-0 in Iowa Star Conference North Division play, and the second-place Indians are 8-3.

The Wildcats only have two games remaining on their schedule. Clarksville needed a victory Friday and two additional Riceville losses to have a shot at winning the division.

Once the game started, however, Riceville quickly proved it was the superior team. The Wildcats outscored the Indianas, 30-3, in the first half.

Riceville turned its 27-point advantage at the break into a 36-point win. Seniors Madison Mauer and Joy Beran were the Wildcats’ leading scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Mason City 52, Marshalltown 11: The Riverhawks picked up a 42-point home win over Bobcats. Mason City held Marshalltown scoreless in the first period, and the Bobcats trailed, 37-3, at halftime.

In the second half, Marshalltown held Mason City to 16 points. But the Riverhawks’ 34-point halftime advantage was still good enough to pick up a double-digit win.

Clear Lake 71, St. Edmond 32: The Lions picked up their 12th consecutive victory Friday. Clear Lake is now 14-2 overall and 10-0 in conference play.

Three players scored in double figures for the Lions. Senior Jordan Mayland, junior Xada Johnson and sophomore Reese Brownlee racked up 15, 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Lions have not clinched an NCC regular season title yet. Clear Lake could still be caught by second-place Algona and third-place Humboldt. The Bulldogs and Wildcats have 10-1 and 7-3 conference records, respectively.

Osage 60, Nashua-Plainfield 45: The Green Devils won their 10th consecutive game Friday night, rising to 16-1 overall and 12-1 in conference play. Second-place Osage trails 18-0 West Fork in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division standings.

The Warhawks beat the Green Devils, 60-35, on Dec. 20. West Fork and Osage will play again on Feb. 6.

West Fork 50, Saint Ansgar 31: The Warhawks turned a five-point halftime lead into a 19-point home victory. West Fork outscored Saint Ansgar, 28-14, in the second half.

West Fork beat Saint Ansgar by three points, 49-46, when the teams met on Jan. 14.

Northwood-Kensett 52, Newman Catholic 41: Chloe Costello scored an efficient 22 points for Northwood-Kensett, shooting 9-of-18 from the floor. Costello accounted for nearly half of the Vikings’ points, grabbed five rebounds and recorded three steals.

Northwood-Kensett recorded 35 total rebounds against Newman Catholic — 15 of which were corralled by junior Morgan Wallin. The guard also added seven points, two assists and three steals to her stat line.

Central Springs 53, Rockford 12: The Warriors dropped to 1-14 on the season with their loss to the Panthers. Rockford is 0-12 against TIC East competition this season.

Rockford didn’t score more than five points in all four quarters Friday. Central Springs had two players in double figures — Kaci Crum and Ellyan Ryan. Crum finished the contest with 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Ryan contributed 11 points and four assists.

High school boys’ basketbal

Clarksville 58, Riceville 47: The Wildcats led the Indians, 13-7, at the end of the first quarter Friday night. But things quickly escalated out of control for Riceville. In the final three periods of the game, the Indians outscored the Wildcats, 51-34.

Riceville is now 2-16 overall and 0-10 in conference play this season. The Wildcats have lost their last eight games and haven’t picked up a win since Jan. 7.

Humboldt 92, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 83: The Bulldogs gave the Wildcats a test, putting up a season-high 83 points.

HDC is currently in sixth place in the North Central Conference Standings. The Bulldogs are 4-10 overall and 2-6 against league opponents. Humboldt remains in first place in the NCC with an 8-1 conference record. Clear Lake and Webster City are both within striking distance, however, boasting 7-1 league records.

Clear Lake 76, St. Edmond 50: Junior Cael Stephany continued his excellent shooting campaign for the Lions. The guard knocked down seven of his 14 3-point attempts to finish the game with 24 points.

Sophomore forward Thomas Meyer and senior point guard Travaughn Luyobya scored 18 and 17 points, respectively. Meyer, Luyobya and Stephany amasseed a combined 59 points.

Osage 67, Nashua-Plainfield 45: The Green Devils picked up their 11th double-digit win of the season. Osage controlled its matchup with Nashua-Plainfield, outscoring the Huskies by at least five points in three quarters.

The Green Devils are still in third place in the TIC East standings. They trail 14-2 Newman Catholic and 13-3 West Fork.

West Fork 52, Saint Ansgar 42: Sage Suntken led the Warhawks to victory over the Saints, scoring 19 points on 8-of-16 shooting. Suntken also made three of his six 3-point attempts.

West Fork shot 38.5 percent from the floor as a team. The Warhawks attempted 22 shots from beyond the arc and made seven.

Newman Catholic 75, Northwood-Kensett 55: Knight point guard Max Burt torched the Vikings, hitting eight 3-pointers. Burt finished the game with 40 points and is now tied with Merritt McCardle and Bennett Suntken for the Newman Catholic record for most 3-pointers made in a single game.

Burt’s effort overshadowed two Vikings double-doubles. Sophomore Colby Eskildsen amassed 11 points and 12 rebounds, and sophomore Kooper Julseth had 15 points and 10 boards.

Central Springs 82, Rockford 60: The Warriors dropped to 0-15 on the season Friday. Rockford has lost all of its games by double digits this year.

The Warriors had three players score in double figures against Central Springs. Senior Adam Wyborny and sophomore Ryker Hoffman dropped 22 and 10 points, respectively. Junior Nic Groven had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Juniors Javont Froiland and Carson Grady and senior Jacob Prymer scored 22, 15 and 20 points for Central Springs, respectively.

The Panthers are now 5-12 this season. Rockford is the only team behind Central Springs in the TIC East standings.

Forest City 61, West Hancock 54: The Indians upset the Eagles in Britt thanks, in part, to the efforts of Tommy Miller. The junior guard scored 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds.

Miller and Forest City led for most of their matchup with West Hancock. But in the fourth quarter, the Eagles came to life. West Hancock outscored Forest City, 23-8, in the final frame, wiping out much of the 53-31 lead the Indians started the frame with.

Junior Mitchell Smith and senior Rylan Barnes both had double-doubles in West Hancock’s losing effort. Smith had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Barnes racked up 14 points, 12 rebounds, six assists, and five steals.

High school girls’ bowling

Charles City 2445, Forest City 2287: The Comets improved to 6-3 with a win over Forest City Friday night. The Indians are now 3-3 this year.

Charles City’s Isabella Crawford posted the best individual total of the meet, knocking down 390 pins. Her highest single-game score was 202.

High school boys’ bowling

Charles City 2825, Forest City 2663: Forest City dropped to 0-6 on the season with a loss to Charles City. The Comets are 5-4 this year.

Sophomore Keaton Ross led the way for the Comets, knocking down 451 pins. His best single-game score of the day was 236.