The North Union boys’ basketball team (15-8 overall, 10-6 conference) upset West Fork (17-5, 14-2) in the IHSAA Class 1A Substate 2 Quarterfinals Thursday night. The Warriors beat the Warhawks, 75-65.

The two squads went back and forth for most of the game. In the first quarter, North Union outscored West Fork, 22-16. Then, the Warhawks delivered a counterpunch in the second period, putting up 27 points and holding the Warriors to 17.

North Union delivered the most decisive blow of the game in the third frame. The Warriors held the Warhawks to six points in the third period. North Union carried an 11-point lead into the fourth quarter thanks to its defensive effort.

The Warhawks could not conquer the double-digit deficit in one quarter, despite juniors Sage Suntken and Cayde Eberling finishing the game with 27 and 22 points, respectively.

North Union will take on Newman Catholic at Clear Lake High School in the substate semifinals at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Lake Mills 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 60: Lake Mills is still undefeated. The Bulldogs advanced to 22-0 with a win over the Cougars (9-14, 3-5) in the substate quarterfinals.

Lake Mills had four players score in double figures — senior Denton Kingland, sophomore Aiden Stensrud and juniors Eli Menke and Lance Helming. Kingland, Stensrud, Menke and Helming put up 31, 17, 10, and 16 points, respectively.

Stensrud finished the game with a double-double, adding 14 rebounds to his final stat line. Junior Logan Bacon also came close to registering a double-double of his own, finishing the contest with seven points and 10 assists.

Sumner-Fredericksburg had three players of its own score in double figures — Kallen Willharm (21), Tate Nuss (15), and Achilles Quigley (12).

Lake Mills will take on Osage (18-4, 14-2) in the substate semifinals at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.

Osage 50, North Fayette Valley 37: The Green Devils trailed the TigerHawks by one at halftime. But that didn’t stop Osage from picking up a double-digit win.

The Green Devils outscored the TigerHawks, 29-15, in the second half to finish the game with a 13-point advantage. The 50-37 win over North Fayette Valley pushed Osage to the Class 2A Substate 4 Semifinals.

Two Green Devils scored in double figures — sophomore Madden Uhlenhopp and freshman Quinn Street. Uhlenhopp and Street dropped 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Two TigerHawks, however, were the contest’s leading scorers. Blake and Cael Reichter dropped 15 points each.

Estherville Lincoln Central 59, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44: The Cardinals’ 2022-23 campaign is over. GHV (14-8, 13-3) played ELC (13-8, 6-2) at home Thursday night.

The Cardinals were outscored in every quarter during their substate quarterfinal matchup with the Midgets. ELC gained a critical advantage in the first quarter, claiming a 23-12 lead.

GHV couldn’t recover from the 11-point deficit, as no Cardinals scored in double figures. GHV shot 18 of 47 from the floor and six of 25 from 3-point range.

ELC will take on Western Christian in the substate semifinals on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

South Hamilton 49, West Hancock 46: The Hawks (9-12, 5-9) pulled off an upset of sorts in the Class 1A Substate 2 Quarterfinals, knocking off the Eagles (12-10, 9-7).

South Hamilton will now face top-seeded Dunkerton in the substate semifinals on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Decorah 75, Mason City 56: The Riverhawks dropped their regular season finale to the Vikings (13-7, 6-4). Mason City finished the year 6-14 overall and 2-6 in the Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings.

Decorah was led by junior Ben Bockman, who had 29 points. The Vikings shot 61.1% from the floor on the contest.

Mason City’s next game will come on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. The Riverhawks will hit the road to take on the Southeast Polk Rams in the first round of the Class 4A Substate 7 Tournament.

Southeast Polk and Mason City have both played Ames in the last week. The Rams beat the Little Cyclones, 57-52, on Feb. 14. Mason City lost to Ames, 62-47, on Feb. 10.

Clear Lake 66, Fort Dodge 27: The Lions closed out the regular season in style Thursday. Clear Lake celebrated its seniors and picked up a near-40-point win over Fort Dodge.

The Lions finished the season atop the North Central Conference standings with 20-1 overall and 13-1 conference records. Clear Lake won its last 12 games of the regular season.

The Lions’ lone loss of the year came to the Humboldt Wildcats on Jan. 13. Clear Lake fell to Humboldt, 85-80, on the road.

The Lions later avenged their loss, beating the Wildcats, 69-52, at home.

Clear Lake's next game is a substate quarterfinal game against Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.