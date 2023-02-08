The Mason City girls’ basketball team clinched its first-ever Iowa Alliance Conference North Division title Tuesday. The Riverhawks hadn’t won a league championship of any kind since 2013.

A 78-57 win over Fort Dodge cemented Mason City’s first-place position in the divisional standings. Junior guard Reggi Spotts tied a school-record with nine steals in the Riverhawks’ victory. Spotts also led her team in scoring with 25 points. She was one steal and two rebounds short of a triple-double.

Sophomore Machaela Trask and junior Grace Berding also scored in double figures against the Dodgers, dropping 16 and 14 points, respectively.

“Very happy for our players to see their hard work pay off and experience a conference championship,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “We had a great run in the second quarter, and Reggi had a great all-around game with nearly a triple-double.

Saint Ansgar 67, Rockford 13: Thanks to an 18-point performance from senior Madison Hillman, the Saints picked up another win against a Top of Iowa Conference opponent Tuesday.

The Saints (15-6 overall, 11-5 conference) held the Warriors (1-19, 0-16) scoreless in the first period, amassing an early 18-point lead. After an eight-point second quarter, Rockford was held to five total points in the second half.

The Saints shot 42 percent from the floor, and the Warriors went 5-of-30 from the field. Freshman Jaylah Schriever was Rockford’s leading scorer with six points.

Lake Mills 55, North Union 40: The Bulldogs (9-12, 7-9) upset the Warriors (15-5, 11-4) in dominant fashion at home Tuesday. Three of Lake Mills’ players scored in double figures. Seniors Josie Helgeson and Ella Stene put up 21 and 11 points, respectively. Junior Taylor Vanek amassed 15 points.

Stene finished the game with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds to her final stat line.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Eagle Grove 34: Another double-double from junior Gretta Gouge helped the Cardinals push past the Eagles. Gouge finished the game with 19 points and 14 rebounds. GHV’s second-leading scorer was Jenna Pringitz with 11.

GHV (8-13, 6-10) and Eagle Grove (1-19, 0-13) are seventh and ninth in the TIC West standings, respectively.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, St. Edmond 19: The Bulldogs jumped out to a 20-point lead in the first quarter and rode the advantage to victory Tuesday.

HDC put up 24 points in the first quarter. The Bulldogs scored 28 in the second, third and fourth periods combined.

HDC (5-16, 4-8) will take on Osage (19-2, 14-2) in a regional playoff game on Saturday.

High school boys’ basketball

Tripoli 74, Riceville 62: The Wildcats fell to 3-19 overall and 0-12 in Iowa Star Conference play with a 12-point loss to the Panthers.

Tripoli was led by Oakley Semelroth, who finished the contest with 32 points and 18 rebounds. Semelroth’s Panthers shot nearly 52 percent from the floor against the Wildcats.

Charles City 73, Waukon 40: The Comets’ Northeast Iowa Conference dominance continued with a 33-point win over Waukon. Charles City (15-4, 8-1) still sits atop the league standings, and Waukon (3-17, 0-9) is in sixth.

Charles City was led by senior Brennan Schmidt, who scored 17 on 6-of-8 shooting. Schmidt’s fellow seniors, Chase Low and Drew Martin, contributed 12 points each.

Saint Ansgar 73, Rockford 54: Six players scored in double figures in Tuesday’s Saints-Warriors game. Rockford’s Nic Groven, Marshawn Taylor and Adam Wyborny put up 17, 14 and 16 points, respectively. Saint Ansgar’s Tyke Remster, Hunter Hillman and Ryan Hackbart dropped 25, 23 and 14 points, respectively.

Hackbart finished the contest with a double-double, pairing 12 rebounds with his scoring total.

Lake Mills 67, North Union 64: The Bulldogs survived a test from the Warriors Tuesday night — eking out a three-point win at home.

Lake Mills’ win can be partly attributed to senior Denton Kingland’s heroic effort. Kingland scored nearly half of the Bulldogs’ 67 points, finishing the game with 33.

Some of the Bulldogs’ other top scorers struggled against the Warriors. Junior Eli Menke scored 12 points on 4-of-10 shooting, and junior Lance Helming went 3-of-13 and racked up 13 points.

Lake Mills (20-0, 16-0) still sits atop the TIC West. North Union (13-8, 10-6) is in third place in the division.

Dunkerton 78, Newman Catholic 65: Seniors led the way for both the Knights and the Raiders. Newman Catholic’s Doug Taylor posted a 24-point, 14-rebound double-double, and Dunkerton’s Preston Gillispie put up 22 points and 12 boards.

Senior point guard Max Burt was the Knights’ second-leading scorer with 19. Like Taylor, senior Noah Hamilton put up a double-double for the Knights, finishing the game with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Newman Catholic (17-3, 14-2) will take on Lake Mills on the road Friday evening.

Forest City 66, Belmond-Klemme 42: The Indians picked up a second consecutive victory Tuesday night. Fresh off a win over West Hancock on Monday, Forest City (7-13, 6-9) beat Belmond-Klemme (2-19, 0-14) by 14 points at home.

Junior Tommy Miller and senior Connor Sopko led the Indians in scoring with 19 and 14 points, respectively. Belmond-Klemme’s only double-digit scorer was Tyreon Franklin, who had 22 points.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Eagle Grove 52: The Cardinals broke out of their recent funk Tuesday night, picking up a win over the Eagles.

GHV entered its game against Eagle Grove having dropped four of its last five games. The Cardinals have now won two of their last three.

Three Cardinals scored in double figures — sophomore Lane Gayken, senior Drew Britson and junior Aiden Schisel. Britson put up 19 points, and Gayken and Schisel both scored 11.

The Cardinals (14-7, 13-3) will finish the regular season in second place in the TIC West, trailing only Lake Mills.

Mason City 62, Fort Dodge 48: The Riverhawks snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over the Dodgers. The Riverhawks (6-11, 2-5) are in fifth in the IAC North standings. Fort Dodge (1-16, 0-8) is in sixth.

Seniors Tate Millsap, Davion Maxwell and Ethen Roberts were the Riverhawks’ leading scorers. Millsap dropped 15, and Maxwell and Roberts put up 12 each.