High school sports roundup: Lake Mills boys' basketball team clinches Top of Iowa West title

The Lake Mills Bulldogs advanced to 18-0 overall and 14-0 in Top of Iowa Conference play with their 79-42 win over the North Iowa Bison Tuesday night. Lake Mills mathematically clinched a Top of Iowa Conference West Division title with its win over North Iowa. Second-place Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (12-5 overall, 11-3 conference) can tie Lake Mills by record if the Bulldogs lose all three of their remaining games. The Bulldogs, however, hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Cardinals.

Lake Mills scored 20 points or more in three of the four quarters it played against North Iowa Tuesday. The Bison put up 21, 22 and 20 in the first, third and fourth periods, respectively.

Lake Mills also held North Iowa (5-14, 2-12) to eight points in the first quarter and nine in the third.

Charles City 68, Crestwood 51: The Comets (13-3, 7-1) remain in control of first place in the NEIC. Waverly-Shell Rock (12-4, 7-1) and Decoarh (10-5, 5-3) are the only teams that can mathematically overtake the Comets in the league standings.

Charles City, however, currently holds tiebreakers over both Waverly-Shell Rock and Decorah.

Chase Low had 18, Kam Mestas 15 and Keenan Wiley 13 in the Comets win.

Osage 76, Rockford 44: Osage (15-4, 12-2) scored more than 20 points in each of the first three quarters of its matchup with Rockford (0-17, 0-13). The Green Devils dropped 22 in the first and third periods and 21 in the second.

Two Warriors scored in double figures — Adam Wyborny and Nic Groven. Wyborny and Groven finished the game with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Northwood-Kensett 58, Saint Ansager 55: The Vikings and Saints needed an extra frame to settle their battle Tuesday. Northwood-Kensett outscored Saint Ansgar, 16-6, in the fourth period to force overtime.

Counting the overtime period, the Vikings (6-12, 5-9) outscored the Saints (6-12, 5-9), 26-13, in the final 12 minutes of the game. Sophomores Colby Eskildsen and Kooper Julseth were Northwood-Kensett’s leading scorers with 20 and 12 points, respectively.

Saint Ansgar’s Tyke Remster, Hunter Hillman, and Carson Sparrow did their best to match Eskildsen and Julseth’s efforts, scoring 20, 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Bishop Garrigan 58, Forest City 55: The Golden Bears eked out a win over the Indians on the road. Bishop Garrigan trailed, 35-25, at halftime.

The Golden Bears swung the tide of the game in their favor in the third quarter, outscoring the Indians, 16-5. The one-point advantage Bishop Garrigan picked up in the frame was just enough to push it to a win over Forest City in regulation.

West Fork 62, North Butler 47: The Warhawks are one game closer to claiming a TIC East title. West Fork can clinch a league championship with a win over Nashua-Plainfield Friday and any Osage or Newman Catholic loss.

Osage could win the TIC East if it beats Northwood-Kensett on Friday and then upsets West Fork on Feb. 6.

Des Moines Hoover 72, Mason City 58: The Riverhawks dropped to 5-11 overall with its loss to the Roughriders Tuesday. Mason City is still 1-5 in conference play.

Kale Hobart, Jess Cornick and Ethen Roberts all scored in double figures for Mason City, dropping 13, 11 and 10 points, respectively.

“Tonight, we started a little slow and timid,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “Roosevelt's size caused us to be a bit hesitant early on and having a close road game last night probably played a factor. Once we got settled in, we battled back and got the game to within four points.

“Ethen Roberts came up big for us again on both sides of the ball. Kale started to get to the hoop on his drives and had some great finishes. Tate Millsap gave us some big shots at key times and so did Jess Cornick.”

The Riverhawks are currently fourth in the five-team Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings. Fort Dodge (1-13, 0-6) is the only team that trails Mason City.

Waterloo Christian 71, Riceville 29: The Regents overwhelmed the Wildcats with three players scoring in double figures. Waterloo Christian’s Drew Wagner, Aaron Zwack and Jared Aronson put up 26, 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Riceville has now lost its last nine games. The Wildcats are 2-17 overall and 0-10 in conference play.

High school girls’ basketball

Des Moines Roosevelt 64, Mason City 59: Des Moines Roosevelt snapped the Mason City girls’ basketball team’s eight-game winning streak Tuesday.

The Roughriders held the Riverhawks to four points in the second quarter and took a 30-18 lead to halftime. Mason City roared back into the game in the second half, however, putting up 25 points up in the third quarter.

The Riverhawks’ leading scorer was Reggi Spotts, who finished the game with 23 points, five assists, and five steals. Junior Jaelyn Falls also contributed 10 points to Mason City’s total.

The Riverhawks trailed by one at the beginning of the final frame, but their comeback effort fell just short. The Roughriders outscored the Riverhawks, 20-16, in the fourth quarter.

“We got off to a great start but hit a tough stretch in the second quarter and went down 13 but fought back to tie it in the fourth,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. Reggi hit some big shots to get us back in it and Jaelyn had her best game of the year.

Mason City is still in first place in the Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings with 10-6 overall and 6-0 league play records. Fort Dodge (10-8, 4-2) is the closest team to Mason City in the division standings.

Crestwood 73, Charles City 37: The Comets dropped to 1-16 on the season with a loss to the Cadets (7-12, 2-6). Charles City currently sits at the bottom of the Northeast Iowa Conference standings with an 0-8 record against league opponents.

The sixth-place Comets are still within two games of the fifth-place Crestwood and fourth-place New Hampton. Charles City will close its season out with a matchup against New Hampton on Feb. 7.

Osage 70, Rockford 18: The seventh-ranked Green Devils picked up their second consecutive blowout victory Tuesday evening. Osage beat Charles City, 66-11, on Monday.

The Green Devils’ defense suffocated the Warriors’ offense. Osage held Rockford to nine points or fewer in all four quarters of the game. The Warriors’ leading scorer was Hannah Hillman, who put up seven points.

Osage (18-1, 13-1) has won its last 12 games. The Green Devils’ lone loss of the season came to West Fork (19-0, 14-0) on Dec. 20. West Fork is the only team Osage trails in the TIC East standings.

Lake Mills 58, North Iowa 42: The Bulldogs advanced to 8-11 overall and 6-8 in league play with their win over the Bison (5-14, 1-13).

Lake Mills trailed, 13-12, at the end of the first quarter. The Bulldogs, however, outscored the Bison, 46-29, in the final three periods of the game to pick up a double-digit victory.

Saint Ansgar 59, Northwood-Kensett 40: Saint Ansgar (12-6, 9-5) built up a 19-point lead on Northwood-Kensett (9-9, 9-5) in the first half of Tuesday’s game, and that was enough to pick up a win. The Saints and Vikings both scored 22 points in the second half, keeping Saint Ansgar’s first-half lead intact.

Saint Ansgar is in third place in the TIC East. The Saints trail the Green Devils and Warhawks in the standings.

Bishop Garrigan 84, Forest City 47: The Golden Bears moved to 17-1 overall and 14-0 in TIC play with a win over the Indians (11-8, 9-4) Tuesday. No. 1 Bishop Garrigan has won its last 17 games.

The Golden Bears lost their first game of the season on Nov. 25 and have won every game they’ve played since.

West Fork 66, North Butler 25: The Warhawks maintained their perfect record with a win over the Bearcats. West Fork can clinch a TIC East title with a win over Nashua-Plainfield on Friday and an Osage loss.

The Green Devils could steal a league championship from the Warhawks if they win the head-to-head match scheduled between the two teams on Feb. 6 and beat Northwood-Kensett on Friday.

Riceville 45, Waterloo Christian 35: Despite two near-double-doubles from the Regents, the Wildcats managed to keep their 19-game win streak alive Tuesday night. Waterloo Christian’s Katie Costello and Reagan Wheeler each finished the game with 10 points. Costello and Wheeler racked up eight and nine rebounds, respectively.

Riceville clinched an Iowa Star Conference North Division title last week. The Wildcats will play their last regular season game against the Rockford Warriors Thursday evening.

High school boys’ wrestling

Forest City 44, Mason City 33: The Indians earned bonus points in eight matches during their dual with the Riverhawks. Forest City racked up four pins, two major decisions, and two wins by forfeit.

Mason City did not start wrestlers at 182 and 195 pounds. Excluding their forfeits, the Riverhawks outscored the Indians, 33-32.

Mason City earned five of its six wins against Forest City via pin. Mason City 145-pounder Derek Loeschen was the only wrestler on either team to win a match without earning bonus points. He beat Jeremiah Tegland via 4-1 decision.