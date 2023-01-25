High school sports roundup: Lake Mills boys basketball remains undefeated with win over Eagle Grove

The Charles City boys’ basketball team extended its winning streak to five games Tuesday night with a 81-70 road win over Forest City. Five Comets scored in double figures — including senior Brennan Schmidt, who dropped 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting. All of Schmidt’s field goals came from 3-point range.

Charles City still sits atop the Northeast Iowa Conference standings at 11-3 overall and 6-1 in league play. The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks are also 6-1 in conference action, but the Comets hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over them.

Don Bosco 56, Riceville 44: The Wildcats season-long struggle continued with a double-digit home loss to Don Bosco. The 5-13 overall Dons jumped out to a 11-point lead in the first quarter, and the Wildcats couldn’t recover.

Riceville is still in last place in the Iowa Star Conference North Division standings. The Wildcats are 2-15 overall and 0-9 in conference. Had it beat Don Bosco, Riceville would’ve climbed out of last place in the league standings.

Osage 67, North Butler 50: Madden Uhlenhopp continued his recent stretch of dominance against North Butler. The sophomore posted a double-double, scoring 18 points and corralling 10 rebounds.

He was one of four Green Devils to score in double figures against the Bearcats. Freshman Quinn Street and senior Drew Tusler put up 13 points each. Senior Carson Nasstrom manufactured 12 points.

West Fork 71, Central Springs 62: West Fork was challenged by now-4-12 Central Springs. The Warhawks trailed, 49-48, at the end of the third quarter.

West Fork pulled away in the fourth period, outsourcing Central Springs, 71-62. The Warhawks went 15-of-18 from the charity stripe on the game. The Panthers shot nine free throws and made seven.

West Fork’s leading scorer was Cayde Eberling, who produced 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting. Central Springs was led by Javont Froiland, who produced 23 points and made 40 percent of his 3-point attempts.

Newman Catholic 80, Rockford 34: The Warriors dropped to 0-14 Tuesday evening in Mason City. Rockford is in last place in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division.

Junior Nic Groven was the only Warrior to score in double figures with 17. Rockford’s next-best offensive performance came from junior Marshawn Taylor, who managed four points.

Newman Catholic jumped out to a 22-2 lead after the first quarter and turned the big advantage into a blowout win. The Knights are still in second in the TIC East standings. They trail 11-1 West Fork. The Warhawks beat the Knights 62-37 on Jan. 5 and 76-56 on Jan. 20.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 57, Bishop Garrigan 56: The Cardinals dropped the Golden Bears’ record to 8-8 on the season Tuesday night. Three Cardinals scored in double figures, including junior Kale Johnson, who dropped 10 points off the bench. Starters Lane Gayken and Drew Britson scored 14 and 12 points, respectively.

GHV is now 11-2 in league play — good for second in the TIC West. GHV trails undefeated Lake Mills. The Cardinals and Bulldogs will meet on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Clear Lake 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23: Only two Lions scored in double figures Tuesday. But that didn’t stop Clear Lake from blowing out CGD at home. Senior Travaughn Luyobya and sophomore Titan Schmitt scored 13 points each. Luyobya sniffed a triple-double, racking up eight rebounds and nine assists in addition to the points he scored.

The Lions are 11-1 overall and 6-1 in conference action. They trail 11-2 overall Humboldt in the league standings. The Wildcats beat the Lions, 85-80, on Jan. 13. Clear Lake and Humboldt will meet again on Feb. 7.

Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49: HDC dropped to 4-9 on the season with its loss to IFA. The Cadets were led by senior Kacen Boyer, who recorded a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double. IFA’s leading scorer was Andrew Bicknese, who dropped 20 points.

HDC is now eighth in the NCC standings. The Bulldogs are currently ahead of St. Edmond and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows.

Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 36: The Bulldogs advanced to 16-0 on the season and 12-0 in league play with a win over the Eagles. Lake Mills shot nearly 59 percent from the floor, converting 31 of its 53 field goal attempts.

Three players combined for 55 of the Bulldogs’ 77 points — juniors Eli Menke and Lance Helming and senior Denton Kingland. Menke, Helming, and Kingland scored 21, 16, and 18 points, respectively.

St. Ansgar 46, Nashua-Plainfield 41: The Saints earned an upset victory over the Huskies at home Tuesday night. St. Ansgar was led by senior Ryan Hackbert, who had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Nashua-Plainfield is now 11-6 on the season, and Saint Ansgar is 6-9. The loss dealt a serious blow to the Huskies’ chances to win a TIC East regular season title. Nashua-Plainfield now trails first-place West Fork by 3.5 games in the division standings.

High school girls’ basketball

Osage 59, North Butler 17: Osage senior Claudia Aschenbrenner showed off her versatility against North Butler. Aschenbrenner racked up 10 points, seven rebounds, one block, seven steals, and one assist.

No. 7 Osage is now 15-1 on the season with an 11-1 conference record. The Green Devils trail the West Fork Warhawks in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division standings. The only blemish on Osage’s resume is a 60-35 loss to West Fork on Dec. 20.

West Fork 62, Central Springs 44: The Warhawks maintained their perfect record with a win over the Panthers. West Fork held Central Springs to seven points in the fourth quarter to seal their victory.

The Panthers were led by sophomore Kaci Crum, who scored 21 points and grabbed 15 rebounds on the game. Senior Abby Pate also scored in double figures for Central Springs, dropping 12 points.

Newman Catholic 60, Rockford 21: The Knights continue to draw closer to a .500 record this season. Newman Catholic is now 7-9, counting its win over Rockford.

Newman Catholic didn’t allow Rockford to score more than seven points in any quarter. The Warriors shot 25 percent from the floor and their leading scorer was Loren Fierova, who grinded out seven points. Rockford attempted just one free throw on the game.

Bishop Garrigan 69, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26: The Cardinals shot an abysmal 16 percent from the floor and incurred their 10th loss of the season. GHV went 9-of-57 from the floor and made 2 of its 13 3-point attempts.

Bishop Garrigan is 15-1 this season and ranked No. 1 in Class 1A. The Golden Bears’ Audi Cooks had a monstrous 42-point, 13-rebound double-double.

Clear Lake 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38: The Lions turned a 15-point halftime lead into a 31-point victory at home. Clear Lake scored 16 points in each of the first three periods of the game. The Lions closed the contest out with a 21-point fourth quarter.

Clear Lake has won 11 games in a row. The Lions are 13-2 overall and 9-0 in North Central Conference play. Clear Lake leads Algona in the conference standings by one game.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, Iowa Falls-Alden 29: HDC clawed its way to a win in a low-scoring bout with IFA Tuesday. The Bulldogs led the Cadets, 6-3, at the end of the first period. HDC expanded on its lead, outsourcing IFA, 32-26, in the last three quarters of the game.

HDC is now 3-13 overall and 3-7 in league action. The Bulldogs are in sixth place in the NCC standings.

Lake Mills 67, Eagle Grove 28: The Bulldogs advanced to 7-10 on the season with their win over the now-1-15 Eagles. Eagle Grove only scored in double figures in one quarter. The Eagles put 11 points on the board in the first period. In the last three quarters of the game combined, Eagle Grove scored 16 points.

Junior Taylor Vanek led the way for Lake Mills with a 13-point, 11-assist double-double. Senior Josie Helgeson and junior Brynn Rognes contributed 14 and 10 points, respectively.

St. Ansgar 59, Nashua-Plainfield 21: The Saints’ defense suffocated the Huskies’ offense Tuesday evening. In the fourth quarter, St. Ansgar did not allow Nashua-Plainfield to score a single point.

The Saints are now 10-5 overall and 8-4 league play. St. Ansgar is third in the TIC East standings, trailing 15-1 Osage and undefeated West Fork

High school boys’ wrestling

Osage 70, Charles City 6: Osage was technically back at full strength for their matchup with Charles City. The Green Devils haven’t had their starting 145-pounder Tucker Stangel and their top 152-pounder Chase Thomas at times this season. The pair has been dealing with injuries throughout the year.

Stangel wrestled Nathan Lopez and won via fall. Thomas got the start at 152, but Charles City did not have a wrestler at his weight, so he won via forfeit.

Charles City forfeited four of its matches Tuesday. Counting the forfeits, Osage earned bonus points in 13 of its 14 bouts with Charles City. Nine of those 13 matches ended by pin.