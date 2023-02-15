An early deficit didn’t stop the Central Springs girls’ basketball team from advancing to the IGHSAU Class 2A Region 3 Tournament semifinals. The Panthers took down the North Union Warriors, 55-49, Tuesday night.

Central Springs trailed, 18-12, at the end of the first quarter. In the following frame, however, the Panthers stifled the Warrior’s offense. Central Springs outscored North Union, 13-4, in the second quarter to take a three-point lead to halftime.

The Panthers’ converted their halftime advantage into a victory thanks to double-doubles from sophomore Kaci Crum and junior Aubrey Hoeft. Crum had 17 points and 16 rebounds and Hoeft put up 12 and 10.

Central Springs (14-8 overall, 10-6 Top of Iowa Conference) will take on Sioux Central (16-6, 9-2) in a regional semifinal game on Friday at 7 p.m.

West Hancock 56, Waterloo Christian 42: A 27-point, 11-rebound double-double from junior Reagan Wheeler wasn’t enough to push Waterloo Christian to the Class 1A Region 1 semifinals.

West Hancock (13-10, 9-7) eliminated Waterloo Christian (15-8, 7-5) from state tournament contention and advanced to the regional semifinals. The Eagles will take on the Riceville Wildcats on the road at 7 p.m. Friday.

A decisive first-quarter blow helped West Hancock take Waterloo Christian down. The Eagles jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first frame and never looked back. West Hancock outscored Waterloo Christian in three of the game’s four quarters.

Saint Ansgar 83, Newman Catholic 47: Madison Hillman propelled the Saints to an appearance in the Class 1A Region 1 semifinals Tuesday. Hillman nearly put up a triple-double, amassing 34 points, 16 rebounds, and eight blocks.

Hillman shot 15-of-22 from the floor and her team made nearly 55 percent of its field goal attempts. The Saints went 7-of-10 from 3-point territory.

Saint Ansgar (17-6, 11-5) will take on Bishop Garrigan (21-1, 16-0) on the road on Friday at 7 p.m.

Riceville 59, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 36: The Wildcats advanced to the Class 1A Region 1 semifinals with a blowout win over the Rebels. Riceville (22-1, 12-0) held Gladbrook-Reinbeck (12-11, 3-5) to single digits in three of the game’s four quarters. The Rebels scored 11 points in the third frame.

Riceville will take on Saint Ansgar Friday night with a regional finals berth on the line.

West Fork 59, Dunkerton 27: The Warhawks breezed into the Class 1A Region 6 semifinals Tuesday night with a win over the Raiders. Dunkerton did not score more than eight points in any quarter.

West Fork (22-0, 16-0) will take on Clarksville (16-7, 9-3) at home Friday at 7 p.m.

High school boys’ basketball

Clear Lake 68, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 44: A lopsided first quarter helped the Lions pick up a win over the Bulldogs on the road Tuesday night. Clear Lake outscored HDC, 18-2, in the first frame.

The Lions were led by sophomore forward Thomas Meyer and senior guard Travaughn Luyobya. Meyer and Luyobya scored 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Clear Lake (19-1, 13-1) will celebrate its seniors and host Fort Dodge (1-17, 0-8) on Thursday night. The matchup with the Dodgers will be the Lions’ last of the regular season.

High school boys’ bowling

Mason City did not qualify for the IHSAA State Boys’ Bowling Tournament Tuesday, placing sixth at an eight-team qualifier in Marshalltown.

The top two teams from each qualifier go to state, per IHSAA protocol. Waterloo West and Marshalltown advanced to the 3A state tournament in Waterloo.

Mason City finished the tournament with a score of 2,671. Waterloo West won the event outright, knocking down 3,145 pins.