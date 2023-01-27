High school sports roundup: Clear Lake boys' wrestling downs Lake Mills on the road

The Charles City girls’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season Wednesday night. The Comets beat the now-4-13 North Butler Bearcats, 46-30, to push their record to 1-14 on the season.

North Butler led Charles City, 24-12, at halftime. In the second half, the Comets controlled the game. Charles City held North Butler to just six points in the third and fourth quarters combined. Ultimately, the Comets outscored the Bearcats, 34-6, despite a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double from North Butler junior Kaycee Wiebke.

Charles City still has a realistic chance to finish as high as fourth in the six-team Northeast Iowa Conference standings. Charles City trails fifth-place Crestwood by one game and fourth-place New Hampton by two.

High school boys’ basketball

Forest City 56, Eagle Grove 39: Junior guard Tommy Miller was the difference-maker in the Indians’ win over the Eagles Thursday night. Miller registered a 16-point, 11-rebound double-double on the road. He also added six assists to his final state line.

The Indians’ win over the Eagles is their third of the year. Forest City is now 3-11 overall and 3-7 in Top of Iowa Conference play. The Indians are sixth in the nine-team TIC East standings.

High school boys’ wrestling

Clear Lake 43, Lake Mills 24: Clear Lake scored bonus points in five of its matches against Lake Mills Thursday. The Lions racked up four falls and one major decision.

Clear Lake 132-pounder Max Currier, 138-pounder Aiden Hippen, 170-pounder Hayden Rieck, and 182-pounder Kaleb Hambly all won their matches via pin. Lion 145-pounder Tyler LeFevre beat the Bulldogs’ Austin Stene via 9-1 major decision.

Clear Lake did not start wrestlers at 106 and 120 pounds, giving Lake Mills half of the points it scored in a three-match stretch. Excluding forfeits, the Bulldogs only won three matches outright — two by decision and one via pin. Lake Mills 113-pounder Geraldo Vazquz earned a fall over Clear Lake’s Jeseb Prestholt. The Bulldogs’ 220-pounder, Wyatt Hanna, and 126-pounder, Hayden Helgeson, both won via decision.