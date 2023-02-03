The Clear Lake boys’ basketball team extended its winning streak to six games with a win over the second-best team in the Top of Iowa Conference West — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura. The Lions outscored the Cardinals, 77-41.

Clear Lake held GHV’s top scorer, Drew Briston, to nine points on the game. He’s averaged 15.6 points per contest this year.

Second-place Clear Lake (14-1 overall, 8-1 conference) trails first-place Humboldt (14-2 overall, 10-1 conference) in the North Central Conference standings.

South Hardin 66, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 57: Another single-digit loss pushed the Bulldogs to 4-11 overall and 2-7 in conference play this season. HDC has dropped three consecutive games — all of which have come by 10 points or fewer.

Two of the Bulldogs most recent losses have come against the NCC’s top teams — first-place Humboldt (14-2, 10-1) and third-place Webster City (14-1, 7-1). HDC is currently in sixth place in the league standings.

Riceville 80, Rockford 76: Two struggling teams met in Riceville Thursday. The Warriors dropped to 0-18 on the season with the loss, and Riceville is now 3-17.

The Wildcats and Warriors sit in seventh and ninth in the Iowa Star North and Top of Iowa East standings, respectively.

Northwood-Kensett 61, Belmond-Klemme 36: Sophomore Colby Eskildsen helped the Vikings pick up a home win over the Broncos, registering a 28-point, 11-rebound double-double. Guard Evan Lorenzen contributed 16 points to Northwood-Kensett’s total.

The Vikings are still in the bottom half of the nine-team TIC East standings with sub-.500 overall and conference records.

New Hampton 79, Central Springs 63: The Chickasaws dispatched the Panthers at home Thursday. Point guard Javont Froiland dropped 29 points for the Panthers in the game.

Froiland’s effort was topped only by New Hampton’s Gannon Shekleton, who scored 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting.

High school girls’ basketball

Clear Lake 35, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 33: The Lions eked out a win over the Cardinals at home Thursday night to extend their winning streak to 14.

Clear Lake held GHV scoreless in the first period, but trailed, 18-12, at halftime. The Cardinals outscored the Lions, 18-5, in the second quarter.

Clear Lake was behind GHV, 32-25, at the end of the third quarter. But the Lions ratcheted up their defensive effort in the fourth period to secure a win, holding GHV to one point in the frame.

Clear Lake (16-2, 11-0) is still first in the NCC standings. Algona (13-6, 10-2) is in second place.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38, South Hardin 37: The Tigers took the Bulldogs to overtime before they ultimately lost Thursday. HDC outscored South Hardin, 4-3, in the extra frame to secure a win and move to 4-15 overall and 3-8 in conference play on the season.

The Bulldogs are sixth in the eight-team NCC standings. They’re still ahead of the Webster City Wildcats (4-15, 3-8) and the St. Edmond Gaels (0-18, 0-11).

Riceville 61, Rockford 15: The Wildcats’ dominant 2022-23 campaign continued Thursday. Riceville picked up a double-digit home victory to extend its winning streak to 20 games and advance its overall record to 21-1.

The Warriors are now 1-17 on the season. Their lone win came against Tripoli on Jan. 5.

Belmond-Klemme 43, Northwood-Kensett 35: A near-double-double from junior Morgan Wallin wasn’t enough to push the Vikings past the Broncos. Wallin finished Thursday’s game with eight points and 10 rebounds.

Northwood-Kensett has three games remaining on its schedule, counting its matchup with Osage Friday night.

New Hampton 52, Central Springs 42: The Chickasaws snapped the Panthers’ three-game winning streak Thursday. New Hampton senior Carlee Rochford dropped 24 points on the contest.

Central Springs’ next game is scheduled for Feb. 6. The Panthers will take on the Vikings on the road at 6:15 p.m.