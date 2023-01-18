High School Roundup: Osage wrestler Nick Fox breaks school record, Newman Catholic still in tight race for TIC title

The Charles City boys' basketball team Charles City picked up a blowout victory over Crestwood Tuesday night. The Comets outscored the Cadets 22-6 in the fourth quarter to seal their win.

Chase Low had 20 points and Kam Mestas 19, while Keenan Wiley’s 12 points gave the Comets three players in double figures.

“Having a real balanced scoring attack makes us a tough guard," Charles City head coach Ben Klapperich said. "I thought that our guys did a great job of keeping their composure throughout the entire game. It was great to see Chase Low get off to a good start. He’s been shooting the ball real well at practice but it was nice to see that translate into a game."

Janesville 60, Riceville 45: The Wildcats dropped to 2-13 on the season with a loss to Janesville. Janesville shot nearly 45 percent from the floor on the evening.

North Butler 66, Central Springs 54: Central Springs was overwhelmed by North Butler senior Owen Almelien, who scored 27 points. Almelien shot 8-of-11 from beyond the arc Tuesday night in Manly.

North Union 69, Forest City 53: Forest City led North Union by two points at halftime, but things quickly spiraled out of control. The Warriors outscored the Indians, 43-25 in the second half.

Garner Hayfield Ventura 62, West Hancock 43: Garner Hayfield Ventura moved to 10-3 on the season with its win over West Hancock. The Cardinals forced the Eagles to turn the ball over 16 times.

Lake Mills 74, Bishop Garrigan 47: Lake Mills maintained its perfect record with a win against Bishop Garrigan. Junior Lance Helming was the Bulldogs’ leading scorer with 26 points.

Newman Catholic 60, Nashua-Plainfield 53: Newman Catholic remains firmly in the race for a Top of Iowa Conference title with its win over Nashua-Plainfield. The 8-1 Knights trail the 9-1 West Fork Warhawks in the league standings.

Osage 73, St. Ansgar 63: Osage advanced to 12-2 on the season with a road win over St. Ansgar Tuesday. The Green Devils are currently in third place in the Top of Iowa Conference standings.

Madden Uhlenhopp led the Green Devils with 28 points, while Max Knudsen and Quinn Street each had 20.

The Saints got 21 points and nine rebounds from Hunter Hillman.

Huskies down Riverhawks: Ninth-ranked Des Moines Hoover (3A) held Mason City to just 30 percent shooting from the field as the Huskies topped the Riverhawks, 66-39, Tuesday in Iowa Alliance Conference boys’ basketball action.

Mason City made just 13 of 43 attempts from the field, including just 7 of 27 from inside the 3-point line. Additionally, the Riverhawks were only 7 of 14 from the free throw line.

“Shooting percentage continued to plague us tonight,” Riverhawk head coach Nick Trask said. “We have been spending much of our practices in shooting drills and pressure situations for free throws so hopefully that will turn around for us soon.”

Davion Maxwell led Mason City with 14 points. Kale Hobart had eight, while Jess Cornick finished with seven.

Mason City is at Waterloo East Friday.

High school girls’ basketball

Crestwood 57, Charles City 24: Charles City struggled on offense during its road loss to the Crestwood Cadets. Charles City only scored in double figures in one quarter.

Riceville 80, Janesville 22: No. 13 Riceville downed 1-15 Janesville in a home game that featured a running clock for much of the second half. Janesville posted single-digit point totals in all four quarters.

Central Springs 46, North Butler 18: Central Springs celebrated senior night with a blowout victory over North Butler. The Panthers held the Bearcats scoreless in the first quarter. At the end of the third period, North Butler had only put four points on the scoreboard.

North Union 62, Forest City 48: No. 11 North Union advanced to 11-2 with a win at Forest City High School. The Indians trailed the Warriors by one point at the end of the first quarter. But Forest City faltered in the second period, putting up just four points.

Mason City 65, Des Moines Hoover 20: The Riverhawks didn’t have their best shooting night, but the Riverhawks overcame their shooting deficiencies to win their fourth straight game with a 65-20 win over Des Moines Hoover in Iowa Alliance Conference action.

Mason City jumped out to a 15-2 lead and lead 55-10 after three quarters.

Reggi Spotts led the Riverhawks with 18 points and eight steals. Zaria Falls had 14 points and Abby Latham chipped in 10.

“We shot poorly from the field and that affected our energy,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen said. “But our pressure defense continued to lead the way. Zaria and Abby had great games off the bench and everyone played at least seven minutes.”

The Riverhawks improved to 6-5 overall and they are 4-0 in the IAC North Division leading Fort Dodge by a game in the league standings.

Mason City is at Waterloo East Friday.

West Hancock 41, Garner Hayfield Ventura 25: Garner Hayfield Ventura posted single-digit point totals in all four quarters of its road game against West Hancock. The Cardinals shot 9-of-41 from the field and their leading scorer, Rebecca Hejlik, put up seven points.

Bishop Garrigan 78, Lake Mills 29: Lake Mills dropped to 5-9 on the season with a defeat at the hands of one-loss and top-ranked Bishop Garrigan. The Bulldogs’ leading scorer Brynn Rognes, who put up six points on 3-of-7 shooting.

Newman Catholic 47, Nashua-Plainfield 26: Newman Catholic is now one game closer to a .500 record this season. With their win over the Huskies, the Knights are now 6-7.

West Fork 61, Northwood-Kensett 26: No. 9 West Fork breezed past Northwood-Kensett on the road Tuesday. The Vikings dropped to 6-6 and the Warhawks advanced to 13-0.

Osage 49, St. Ansgar 38: No. 9 Osage passed a road test with a win over St. Ansgar. Senior Claudia Aschenbrenner scored 16 points for the Green Devils on 8-of-20 shooting.

High school boys’ bowling

Independence 2509, Charles City 2366

The Independence Mustangs downed the Charles City Comets at Lucky 10 Lanes in Independence. The Comets were led by sophomore Keeton Ross, who knocked down 359 pins on the day.

North Fayette Valley 2565, Forest City 2175

Forest City dropped to 0-3 on the season Tuesday at Lilac Lanes in West Union. North Fayette Valley senior Mason Brown-Gonnerman posted a 235 score in one game on his way to a 439-pin total.

High school girls’ bowling

Independence 2326, Charles City 2149

The Independence girls’ bowling team picked up a win at Lucky 10 Lanes, despite the solid performance of Charles City’s Claire Girkin. The junior knocked down 332 pins on the day.

North Fayette Valley 2197, Forest City 2048

Forest City lost for the first time this season Tuesday. The Indians lost to the North Fayette Valley TigerHawks at Lilac Lanes in West Union.

High school boys’ wrestling

Osage 39, Crestwood 30

Osage 152-pounder Tucker Stangel returned to the mat and won his match against Ayden Easley via fall Tuesday. Stangel had missed some bouts with a knee injury. Senior Nick Fox picked up his 180th career victory to become Osage’s all-time wins leader.

Quad Meet scores: Hampton-Dumont-CAL/Forest City/Garner Hayfield Ventura//Iowa Falls-Alden

HDC 63, Forest City 18

HDC 48, GHV 30

Forest City 59, Iowa Falls-Alden 22

GHV 45, Iowa Falls-Alden 21

Boys' swimming

Riverhawks split: The Mason City boys’ swimming team split a pair of duals Tuesday beating Des Moines Hoover (83-8) and falling to Des Moines Lincoln (72-22).

Anders Bookmeyer and Daniel Schwarz each earned victories. Bookmeyer won the 500 free, while Schwarz took home the win in the 100 breaststroke.

Mason Labby added a runner-up finish in the 100 backstroke for the Riverhawks.

Mason City is next in action Saturday at the Iowa Alliance Conference meet in Fort Dodge. That competition begins at 11 a.m.