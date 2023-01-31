High school roundup: Clear Lake girls' basketball takes firm control of NCC with win over Algona

The Clear Lake girls’ basketball team picked up a pivotal win over Algona on the road Monday night. The Lions defeated the Bulldogs, 54-51, to extend their winning streak to 15 games.

Clear Lake and Algona went back-and-forth all night long Monday. The Bulldogs led, 15-10 at the end of the first quarter. The teams were tied at the beginning of the third and fourth frames. Ultimately, Clear Lake outscored Algona, 15-12, in the fourth period to pick up a victory.

Algona and Clear Lake came into the game with 10-1 and 10-0 North Central Conference records, respectively. The Bulldogs could’ve moved to the top of the league standings with a win. Instead, they remain in second with a 13-6 overall record. Clear Lake is now 15-2 this season.

Webster City 51, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 40: The Bulldogs dropped to 3-15 on the season with their loss to the Lynx. Webster City had two players score in double figures — seniors Alley Odland and Livia Kasch. Odland and Kasch dropped 14 and 11 points, respectively.

HDC is in sixth place in the NCC standings. Webster City and 0-16 St. Edmond are the only teams that trail the Bulldogs in the standings.

Mason City 50, Waverly-Shell Rock 39: The Riverhawks upset the Go-Hawks at home Monday evening. Waverly-Shell Rock is the tenth-ranked 4A team in the state.

Mason City was led by junior Reggi Spotts, who dropped 19 points, grabbed six rebounds, and recorded four steals. Spotts was the only Riverhawk that scored in double figures.

“This was our most complete game of the season against a quality opponent,” Mason City head coach Curt Klaahsen wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “Our defense was disruptive and we played aggressively the entire game. Waverly-Shell Rock made a nice run in the second half, but we kept our composure and executed well late in the game.”

After a 2-5 start to the season, Mason City has won eight consecutive games to advance to 10-5 overall and 6-0 in Iowa Alliance Conference play. The Riverhawks currently top the IAC North standings.

Osage 66, Charles City 11: The Green Devils held the Comets scoreless in the first and fourth periods on their way to a 55-point win. No. 7 Osage is now 17-1 overall and 12-1 in league play.

The Green Devils have won 11 consecutive games, but they still trail 18-0 West Fork in the TIC East standings. Osage suffered its lone loss of the season to West Fork, 60-35, on Dec. 20. The Warhawks and Green Devils will play again on Feb. 6.

Saint Ansgar 51, Crestwood 47: The Saints took down the Cadets on the road Monday night thanks to strong second-quarter performance. Saint Ansgar trailed Crestwood, 11-9, at the end of the first period. The Saints then proceeded to outscore the Cadets, 23-16, in the second quarter.

The Saints are currently fourth in the TIC East with 11-6 overall and 8-5 league records. Saint Ansgar trails West Fork, Osage, and Northwood-Kensett in the standings.

Central Springs 61, Rockford 19: Rockford fell to 1-16 on the season following its loss to Central Springs. None of the Warriors’ players scored in double figures against the Panthers.

The Panthers were led by sophomore Kaci Crum, who dropped 24 points and grabbed nine boards. Senior Abby Pate also contributed 11 points to the Panthers’ total. Central Springs is 11-7 overall and 9-6 in league play this season.

Forest City 56, North Iowa 22: The Bison only trailed the Indians by five points at the end of first quarter Monday. In the final three periods of the game, however, Forest City outscored North Iowa, 39-10.

With the blowout win, the Indians are now 11-7 overall and 9-3 in conference play. Third-place Forest City trails 13-4 North Union and 13-0 Bishop Garrigan in the TIC West standings.

Humboldt 60, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40: The Wildcats bottled up the Cardinals’ offense at home, as GHV did not have a single player score more than nine points.

Junior Jenna Pringitz was one field goal and a rebound away from a double-double, finishing the game with nine points and nine rebounds. Humboldt’s Reagan Lee, who scored 10 points and corralled 10 rebounds, was the only player in the game that managed a double-double.

GHV is now 6-11 on the season and seventh in the TIC West.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 72, West Hancock 69: Junior Mallory Leerar scored 35 points in the Eagles’ three-point loss to the Cowgirls. Nine of her points came from the charity stripe.

West Hancock is now 9-9 overall and 7-6 in conference play this season. The Eagles are fifth in the TIC West.

High school boys’ basketball

Webster City 59, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55: The Bulldogs challenged another one of the NCC’s top teams Monday night, taking the Lynx to overtime.

HDC led, 37-33, at the end of the third quarter. But Webster City outscored HDC, 16-12, in the fourth period to force overtime. The Bulldogs’ offense sputtered in the extra frame, scoring six points to Lynx’s 10.

HDC lost a close game to Humboldt, 92-83, on Jan. 27. The Bulldogs have lost to two of the conference’s top three teams by a combined 13 points in the last five days.

Waverly-Shell Rock 68, Mason City 54: The Riverhawks dropped to 5-10 on the season with a loss to the Go-Hawks. The Riverhawks’ leading scorer was Ethen Roberts, who put up 10 points.

“We battled again tonight in another close game,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “I was really impressed with our defensive effort. Unfortunately, Waverly-Shell Rock continued shooting great and knocked down 23 free throws out of 25, and we couldn't match that percentage. Tate Millsap gave us a great spark off the bench tonight.”

Mason City is fourth in the five-team IAC North with a 1-5 league play record. After a 5-2 start to the season, Mason City has dropped its last eight games.

Charles City 68, Osage 56: Three Green Devils scored in double figures against the Comets. But their efforts weren’t enough to pick up a road win.

Senior Drew Tusler, sophomore Madden Uhlenhopp, and freshman Quinn Street scored 23, 15, and 10 points, respectively, as the Green Devils dropped to 14-4 on the season. The Green Devils are currently third in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division with an 11-2 record against league opponents.

The Green Devils trail Newman Catholic and West Fork in the standings. Osage has lost to both teams this season.

Crestwood 60, Saint Ansgar 49: A strong performance from junior Drew Powers wasn’t enough to push the Saints past the Cadets. Powers dropped 22 points, corralled six rebounds, and recorded two blocks.

The Saints led the Cadets by one heading into the fourth quarter. Crestwood, however, outscored Saint Ansgar, 23-11, in the final frame to pick up a double-digit win.

Saint Ansgar is now 6-11 on the season and sixth in the TIC East standings. The Saints are 5-8 against conference opponents.

Central Springs 82, Rockford 61: The Warriors dropped to 0-16 on the season with their double-digit loss to the Panthers. Rockford had three players score in double figures — Adam Wyborny, Nic Groven and Marshawn Taylor. The trio account for 56 of the Warriors’ 61 points.

Four Panthers scored over 10 points — Carter Crum, Javont Froiland, Max Fingalsen and Carson Grady. Grady was Central Springs’ leading scorer with 19.

The Panthers are now 5-12 overall and 4-11 in conference play. Central Springs is eighth in the TIC East.

Forest City 79, North Iowa 69: Tommy Miller led the Indians to a home victory against the Bison. The junior forward had 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting. Miller went 5-of-5 from 3-point range.

Seniors Connor Sopko and Carson Strukel also scored in double figures, contributing 16 and 10 points, respectively. Forest City is now 5-11 on the season and in sixth place in the TIC West.

Humboldt 86, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 63: The Wildcats took down the Cardinals in a nonconference home game. Humboldt and GHV are now 13-2 and 12-5 on the season, respectively.

A 16-point, 10-rebound double-double from Will Orness helped push the Wildcats past the Cardinals. Orness was one of nine combined players that scored in double figures Monday.