The Ballard boys’ basketball team challenged Clear Lake in the IHSAA Class 3A Substate 3 Tournament Semifinals Thursday. The Lions (22-1 overall, 13-1 conference) picked up a narrow, 60-54 win against the Bombers (10-13, 8-8) at home.

Clear Lake had a six-point lead at halftime, and the advantage proved pivotal in the contest. The Bombers and Lions played an even game in the second half. Both teams scored 27 points after halftime.

Ballard and Clear Lake even posted similar individual scoring totals. The Bombers were led by sophomore Jude Gibson and freshman Miles Mudd. Gibson and Mudd put up 19 and 11 points, respectively.

The Lions’ top scorers were Cael Stephany, Travaughn Luyobya, and Thomas Meyer. Luyobya, Meyer and Stephany dropped 17, 10 and 21, respectively.

The Lions’ win over the Bombers pushed them into a substate finals game against the North Polk Comets (18-5, 12-4). Clear Lake will ride a 14-game winning streak into the substate finals matchup.

Action between the Bombers and Comets will begin at 7 p.m. on Monday night at Ames High School.

Charles City 64, Mount Vernon 61: The Comets (17-5, 9-1) picked up a hard-fought win against the Mustangs (15-8, 9-5) at home.

Charles City trailed, 14-10, at the end of the first quarter. But the Comets captured the lead with a strong second-period performance.

Charles City outscored Mount Vernon, 20-10, in the second frame. The Comets led 30-24 at halftime.

Charles City led by seven points at the beginning of the fourth period. The Mustangs, however, did not back down. Mount Vernon put up 21 points and held Charles City to 17 in the final eight minutes of the game.

The Comets’ single-digit victory pushed them into a matchup with the Marion Wolves (18-5, 12-2) in the IHSAA Class 3A Substate 4 Championship Game. Charles City and Marion will meet at Waterloo East High School at 7 p.m. on Monday with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

High school girls’ basketball

Bishop Garrigan 76, Riceville 41: The Golden Bears advanced to the state tournament with a win over the Wildcats at Mason City High School Thursday. Bishop Garrigan (23-1, 16-0) wasted little time landing a decisive blow in the regional championship game.

The Bears went up 21-8 at the end of the first quarter, and the Wildcats couldn’t recover. Bishop Garrigan outscored Riceville in all four periods.

The Bears held the Wildcats to single-digit scoring totals in the first and fourth frames. Bishop scored 15 points or more in all four quarters of the contest.

The Bears’ leading scorer was Audi Crooks. The Iowa State women’s basketball commit finished the game with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Bishop Garrigan senior Molly Joyce and junior Abbie Capesius scored 14 and 15, respectively.

The Bears received the top seed in the IGHSAU Class 1A State Tournament in Des Moines. Bishop Garrigan will take on eighth-seeded Martensdale St. Mary’s in the first round of the event.

Riceville wrapped up its 2022-23 campaign with 23-2 overall and 12-0 conference records. The Wildcats won the Iowa Star Conference North Division this season, finishing three games clear of the second-place Clarksville Indians.

The Bears snapped the Wildcats’ 22-game winning streak in the regional title game. Bishop Garrigan has now won 23 consecutive games.