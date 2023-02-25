Lake Mills suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night at Charles City High School. The Bulldogs fell to MFL MarMac, 57-48, in the IHSAA Class 2A Substate 4 Championship Game.

Lake Mills’ leading scorer was senior Denton Kingland, who dropped 15 points on the contest. All of his made field goals came in the first half.

“We weren’t sure exactly how good he was,” MarMac head coach Eric Dettbarn said postgame. “Then, we found out in the first half. The guy who was guarding him was in help position quite a bit. Then, as soon as he was in help position, they’d kick it out to (Kingland). He got his open looks.

“Second half, there was no help off of him at all. We were going to make sure we were in his face the entire time. That’s the only adjustment we technically made in the second half to make sure he didn’t get free at all.”

Kingland scored over half of his team’s points in the first half, as Lake Mills put up 27 in the opening two quarters of the game.

When Kingland had it going, his team did too. Lake Mills and MarMac were tied, 10-10, at the end of the first period. Kingland and company were behind, 30-27, at halftime.

When MarMac made its defensive changes after halftime to slow Kingland, Lake Mills didn’t flinch. Lake Mills never trailed by more than three possessions at any point in the second half.

Junior Lance Helming and sophomore Aiden Stensrud both scored in double figures for Lake Mills. Stensrud and Helming put up 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Kingland and Helming were Lake Mills’ leading scorers this season, averaging 17.2 and 17.6 points per contest, respectively. MarMac’s ability to slow the duo played a pivotal role in Saturday’s contest.

“They are one of the most athletic teams I’ve seen on film this year,” Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said of MarMac. “They’re so quick. And we knew they were going to present some problems with the way they can pressure the ball. I thought, at times, we did a good job of getting the ball inside. Then, there were other times where we maybe got a little bit flustered. That’s really to the credit of their defense more than anything.”

Kingland fouled out of the game with 24 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. He was forced to commit a foul at the end of the game to stop the clock.

Lake Mills trailed, 52-47, when Kingland exited the contest. MarMac scored five more points before the final buzzer to clinch a state tournament berth.

Dettbarn said he has coached a number of good teams during his career. He added that his 2022-23 squad has set itself apart from others on the defensive end of the floor.

“This team plays defense,” Dettbarn said. “This team plays defense for 32 minutes and four quarters. That’s what makes them special.”

Big picture

Lake Mills entered its matchup with MarMac (24-1 overall, 16-0 conference) with a 23-0 overall record. Lake Mills won a Top of Iowa Conference West Division title this year, finishing three games clear of second-place Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (14-8, 13-3).

“This might be my favorite season I’ve ever coached for a lot of different reasons,” Menke said. “One of which is just how much this team improved. At the start of the season, if you would’ve seen us in our second or third game of the year, we were not much of a ball club back then.

“Just the way these kids worked and improved from practice to practice throughout the course of the year to make themselves one of the best 2A teams in the state is something that they should be really proud of. I’m certainly proud of that as their head coach.”

Up next

MarMac will take on Pella Christian in the first round of the IHSAA State Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines on March 6 at 7:15 p.m.

Twelve of the 14 athletes on Lake Mills’ 2022-23 roster will be eligible to return for the 2023-24 season. Kingland and forward Colin Schmidt are Lake Mills’ two graduating seniors.

Menke said Kingland’s contributions this season have set Lake Mills up for future success. He added Kingland has not formally announced any plans to continue playing basketball in college.

“He has evolved so much as a player in his years in our high school program,” Menke said. “He has gotten to learn from a lot of good seniors during his sophomore year, his junior year. And the leadership that he showed this year, as a senior, is probably what I’m most proud of.

“Obviously, a great basketball player, but he was able to get the most out of his teammates. He was able to raise the level of all these juniors that are strong players for us. Just could not be prouder of the way he led us all season.”