High school boys' basketball: Osage picks up road win over Newman Catholic in overtime

It took more than four quarters to determine the winner of Tuesday night’s Newman Catholic-Osage varsity boys’ basketball game.

The two squads had to play an overtime period before the Green Devils ultimately secured a one-point road victory, 73-72, handing Newman its first loss of the season.

Osage forced overtime via a buzzer-beater from junior Max Knudsen. With fewer than five seconds remaining in regulation, the Green Devils instigated an Newman turnover. The Knights’ mishap turned into a fast-break layup for Knudsen, who put the ball through the basket to tie the game, 63-63, with under three seconds remaining. Before the ball made its way through the net and into the hands of Newman Catholic, the game clock had expired.

Knudsen’s layup punctuated a 12-4 scoring run Osage pieced together in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter.

“It was all about just having quality possessions,” Osage head coach Mike Brahn said postgame. “Offensively, we did a great job tonight – moving the ball, making the extra pass. Those are really some things we’ve been harping on for the last month. It’s really starting to show that these guys are really bought-in. We started to see some of the byproducts of that tonight.”

The Knights came within a free throw of forcing a second overtime against the Green Devils.

After Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton took a timeout with 4.5 seconds remaining, the Knights inbounded the ball to senior point guard Max Burt. Once Burt had the ball, Osage trapped him in the left corner of the floor. With the trap set, senior forward Noah Hamilton broke open. Burt passed out of the double-team to Hamilton, who was wide open under the basket. Before he could convert the layup, Hamilton was fouled with one second left on the game clock.

Hamilton made the first free throw and missed the second. The final second of the game ticked away as the two squads battled for possession of missed free throw.

“That was just a great effort by our kids tonight,” Brahn said. “Thought we did a really nice job sharing the basketball. Really proud of the way we played.”

Big Picture

Newman Catholic entered Tuesday’s game with a 9-0 record. The loss did not move the Knights out of first place in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division standings.

Osage is now 9-2 overall this season with a 6-2 conference record. The Green Devils are in third place in the Top of Iowa East Division. Osage has won its last five games.

West Fork is currently situated between Osage and Newman Catholic in the division standings, boasting 7-1 overall and 6-1 conference records.

It’s Taylor time

Senior forward Doug Taylor scored more than half of Newman Catholic’s 72 points Tuesday. The University of Iowa baseball commit dropped 38 points without a made 3-point field goal.

“I’m not sure it was a great plan because he still ended up with 30-plus there,” Brahn said of Osage’s attempt to slow Taylor. “To come out with a win regardless of that, I’m very happy about that.”

Taylor and Burt scored a combined 54 points on the game. Newman Catholic did not have another player score in double figures.

Up next

Osage will take on Central Springs at 7:45 p.m. on Friday. The Panthers are 1-7 this season with an 0-7 conference record.

Newman Catholic will also have three days off before it takes on 5-7 North Butler in Greene, Iowa, at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

PHOTOS: Osage at Newman Catholic Boys 011123 011123-spt-osage-new-b-7 011123-spt-osage-new-b-6 011123-spt-osage-new-b-9.1 011123-spt-osage-new-b-8 011123-spt-osage-new-b-5 011123-spt-osage-new-b-3 011123-spt-osage-new-b-4 011123-spt-osage-new-b-1 011123-spt-osage-new-b-2