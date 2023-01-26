High school boys' basketball: Northwood-Kensett picks up one-point win over North Iowa

Close 1 of 5 North Iowa High school stands for national anthem The North Iowa High School boys' basketball teams stands for the national anthem before a matchup with Northwood-Kensett on Jan. 26, 2023. Northwood-Kennsett-North Iowa tipoff Northwood-Kensett and North Iowa prepare for the opening tipoff of their game on Jan. 26, 2023. Northwood-Kensett timeout huddle The Northwood-Kensett boys basketball team huddles during a timeout in their matchup with North Iowa on Jan. 26, 2023. Evan Lorenzen — Northwood-Kensett boys' basketball player Northwood-Kensett boys' basketball player Evan Lorenzen walks down the court during a matchup with North Iowa on Jan. 26, 2023. Kooper Julseth — Northwood-Kensett boys' basketball player Northwood-Kensett boys' basketball player Kooper Julseth dribbles the ball up the floor during a matchup with North Iowa on Jan. 26, 2022. Photos: Northwood-Kensett boys' basketball team earns one-point win over North Iowa 1 of 5 North Iowa High school stands for national anthem The North Iowa High School boys' basketball teams stands for the national anthem before a matchup with Northwood-Kensett on Jan. 26, 2023. Northwood-Kennsett-North Iowa tipoff Northwood-Kensett and North Iowa prepare for the opening tipoff of their game on Jan. 26, 2023. Northwood-Kensett timeout huddle The Northwood-Kensett boys basketball team huddles during a timeout in their matchup with North Iowa on Jan. 26, 2023. Evan Lorenzen — Northwood-Kensett boys' basketball player Northwood-Kensett boys' basketball player Evan Lorenzen walks down the court during a matchup with North Iowa on Jan. 26, 2023. Kooper Julseth — Northwood-Kensett boys' basketball player Northwood-Kensett boys' basketball player Kooper Julseth dribbles the ball up the floor during a matchup with North Iowa on Jan. 26, 2022.

Two 4-11 teams clashed at Northwood-Kensett High school Thursday night as the Vikings welcomed the North Iowa Bison for a Top of Iowa Conference battle. The Vikings entered the game in seventh place in the TIC East, and the Bison were eighth in the TIC West.

The matchup between the two struggling teams ended in chaotic fashion. With five seconds left in the contest, North Iowa possessed the ball down, 61-60. Bison center Hayden Meinders’ inbounded the ball in front of his team’s bench. His pass was tipped upon entry into the field of play. As the ball careened toward the end line, North Iowa junior Brogyn Greensky dove to keep it in play. Greensky’s save attempt was tipped by both teams before it sailed into the backcourt. The final buzzer sounded as the Vikings and Bison fought each other for possession.

“That was maybe better defense than we played all night,” Northwood-Kensett head coach Marty Cotter said of the play that sealed his team’s 61-60 win. “You know, we got off to a big lead, but we struggled at times with taking care of the basketball. That’s kind of how we’ve been all year.

“Hats off to the kids. We missed some critical free throws at the end and turned the ball over with five seconds to go. Luckily, the ball bounced our way and they turned it back over to us.”

The Vikings were in position to blow North Iowa out early in the game. Northwood-Kensett led by 17 at the end of the first quarter and maintained a 10-point lead at halftime.

The Bison, however, ratcheted up their defensive effort in the second half. North Iowa forced Northwood-Kensett to turn the ball over 21 times on the game.

Northwood-Kensett’s halftime advantage dwindled to three points by the end of the third quarter. And with just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Bison found a way to take a 45-44 lead.

“The problem we have is, a lot of them are unforced turnovers,” Cotter said. “You know, we’re just not taking care of the basketball well enough ... I would guess we maybe had 18, 19 turnovers and half of them we just threw the ball away or didn’t take care of it very well.”

North Iowa took its last lead of the game, 52-51, with three minutes and 11 seconds left in the fourth period. The Vikings ended the game on a 10-9 run to clinch a victory.

Big Picture

Neither team moved up or down in their respective divisions of the TIC Thursday night. The Vikings improved to 5-11 overall and 5-8 in conference play, and the Bison fell to 4-12 on the season and 2-10 in league action.

Northwood-Kensett is still more than three games ahead of last-place Rockford in the TIC East. North Iowa is two games above the bottom of the TIC West standings as Belmond-Klemme is currently 0-12 against conference opponents.

Mighty Monte

The Vikings’ leading scorer Thursday night was Monte Sims. The senior point guard scored a career-high 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting. He also added four steals to his final stat line.

“When you said he had 19 points, I would’ve never believed it,” Cotter said. “His points are usually pretty quiet. He does a good job of getting to the basket when he can.”

Sims wasn’t afraid to take the ball to the rack against North Iowa as 16 of his 19 points came inside the 3-point line.

Sims is listed at 5-foot-7 on the Vikings’ roster. But after the game, he admitted he’s actually 5-foot-5.

Despite his stature, Sims said he’s fearless on offense.

“If I get blocked, I get blocked,” Sims said. “I’ll try to make it look fancy, but if I get blocked, it’s whatever. I know they’re 6-foot-3, and I’m 5-foot-5. That’s a big difference.”

Sims added that he’s playing at a higher level this season than he was a year ago. A knee injury hampered him in 2021-22.

“My quickness, I’ve been working on it a lot,” Sims said. “Having knee problems, I was kinda slow a little bit. But I worked on it all year and it all came along right at the end.”

Up Next

Fewer than 10 contests stand between the Vikings and the end of the regular season. Counting its matchup with North Iowa on Thursday, Northwood-Kensett will play seven of its last eight games at home.

The Vikings will face the Osage Green Devils in their final road matchup of the season on Feb. 3.