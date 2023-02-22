The Newman Catholic boys’ basketball team earned a spot in the IHSAA Class 1A Substate 2 Championship Game Tuesday night. The Knights downed the North Union Warriors, 65-57.

Forward Noah Hamilton contributed heavily in Newman Catholic’s winning effort, recording a 16-point, 15-rebound double-double. The Knights’ leading scorer was Doug Taylor, who had 27 points and seven rebounds.

Taylor is the Knights’ leading scorer this season. He’s averaged nearly 25 points per game and currently holds Newman Catholic’s career scoring record.

The Knights’ win over the Warriors has catapulted them into a highly anticipated rematch with Dunkerton. The Knights and Raiders met in a substate semifinal game last year. Dunkerton crushed Newman Catholic’s state title hopes with an 82-75 win.

The Raiders (23-1 overall, 12-0 conference) and Knights (20-4, 14-2) were both seeded first in their respective district brackets this season. Newman Catholic and Dunkerton’s substate finals game will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday night at Hampton High School. The winner of the contest will advance to the state tournament.

Lake Mills 72, Osage 47: The Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A Substate 4 Championship Game in dominant fashion. Top of Iowa Conference West Division Champion Lake Mills beat Osage — a team that tied for first in the TIC East — at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School.

Lake Mills was led by sophomore Aiden Stensrud, who registered a 16-point, 20-rebound double-double. Ten of Stensrud’s 20 boards came on the offensive end of the floor.

Guard Denton Kingland nearly posted a second double-double for the Bulldogs. He finished the game with 13 points and nine assists.

The Bulldogs’ other top performers were juniors Eli Menke and Lance Helming. Menke and Helming finished the game with 14 and 21 points, respectively.

Osage’s leading scorers were sophomore Madden Uhlenhopp and senior Drew Tusler. Uhlenhopp and Tusler scored 13 and 14, respectively.

The Green Devils struggled on the glass Tuesday. Lake Mills outrebounded Osage, 40-12.

Lake Mills also bottled up Osage from 3-point range. The Bulldogs and Green Devils shot 8-of-12 and 6-of-21 from beyond the arc, respectively.

The Bulldogs (23-0, 16-0) will take on MFL MarMac (23-1, 16-0) in a substate title game at 7 p.m. Saturday. Charles City High School will host the contest.

Osage finished the season 18-5 overall and 14-2 in conference play. The Green Devils will return nine of the 13 players on their current roster in 2023-24.