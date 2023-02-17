Newman Catholic advanced to the IHSAA Class 1A Substate 2 semifinals in dramatic fashion Thursday night. The Knights took down the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears, 74-65, at home.

A hostile crowd didn’t, however, didn’t faze the Bears early in the game. Bishop Garrigan jumped out to a 12-point lead late in the first quarter and appeared to have momentum in their favor.

“I think we just let them have way too many easy looks,” Newman Catholic forward Doug Taylor said postgame. “I mean, they had a couple cuts to the rim that we didn’t have a guy accounted for. They kind of added on those points. We had a little bit of a struggle just kind of figuring out what they were trying to do to us on defense. I think that’s what led to their big start.”

Newman Catholic delivered a big counterpunch at the end of the opening frame. Point guard Max Burt hit a buzzer beater from 3-point territory to cut the Bears’ lead down to nine heading into the second quarter.

Newman Catholic allowed 24 points in the first quarter and scored 15. The Knights exceeded their first-period scoring total in each of the ensuing three quarters.

“Basketball is a huge game of momentum swings,” Taylor said. “That took the momentum back to our side, even though we were down by nine at that point. Nine is better than 12. So, that was a huge momentum swing for us. It eased us a little bit, took the nerves away a little bit, and took the panic away a little bit.”

After the buzzer beater, Newman Catholic went on a 25-13 scoring run to tie the game at 37 at halftime. The Knights outscored the Bears in each of the game’s last three quarters.

Taylor, who has been Newman Catholic’s leading scorer all season long, helped fuel his team’s run in the second period. But he wasn’t the Knights’ leading scorer when the final buzzer sounded.

That honor belonged to junior forward Toby Kesten, who dropped 23 points on the night. Kesten made seven 2-pointers, two 3-pointers, and three free throws.

Kesten’s performance helped ease the burden typically put on Burt, the Knights’ second-leading scorer this season, and Taylor.

“I obviously gave Toby credit for a great game,” Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton said of the message he gave his team postgame. “But I told them we need that third and fourth guy to step up. I think these guys know it. They just have to play with confidence.”

Big picture

Bishop Garrigan finished its 2022-23 campaign with 11-11 overall and 9-7 league records. The Bears were fifth in the Top of Iowa Conference West Division at the end of their season.

Newman Catholic (19-4, 14-2) was tied for first in the TIC East at the end of the regular season. The Knights are the top seed in the Class 1A District 4 Tournament.

Up next

Newman Catholic will play North Union in the substate semifinals at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21. The Warriors (15-8, 10-6) upset the West Fork Warhawks (17-4, 14-2), 75-65, on the road Thursday evening.

The Knights have not played the Warriors yet this season. But Taylor said he knows what to expect because Newman Catholic and North Union’s football teams played each other this year.

“Especially with the small schools, pretty much all the athletes play three sports or so,” Taylor said. “So, you definitely know who’s out there, who can make plays and stuff. I mean, if they’re a good football player, they can probably play basketball pretty well too. All these sports just kind of intertwine a little bit."