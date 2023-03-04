Max Burt and Doug Taylor etched their names into the Newman Catholic boys’ basketball team's history books this season. The seniors broke a combined five school records.

Taylor is the Knights' all-time leading scorer with 1,753 career points. He also shattered Newman's record for points in a single season, dropping 611 in 2022-23.

Taylor also has a school record for career rebounds, racking up 740 boards in four seasons. He pulled down 293 of those rebounds this year.

Burt, who was also the Newman Catholic football team's starting quarterback in 2022, is the Knights' record-holder for career assists on the hardwood. Burt has put up 623 assists in his time at Newman, which ranks 13th in IHSAA history. He racked up 194 assists in 2022-23 — good for a single-season school record.

Burt also ensured he'll be remembered as one of Newman's best sharpshooters this season, setting a record for the most 3-pointers made in a single game. He hit eight shots from behind the arc in the Knights' 75-55 win over the Northwood-Kensett Vikings on Jan. 27. He finished the game with 40 points.

Burt and Taylor played on Newman's varsity team for all four years of their high school careers. The pair compete in well over 75 games together.

Taylor and Burt guided Newman Catholic to a regional title game appearance this season. The Knights fell to the Dunkerton Raiders, 68-64, on Feb. 25.

Both Taylor and Burt are committed to the University of Iowa baseball team. They’ll play one final high school season together at Newman this summer.

Newman had seven seniors on its roster this season, counting Burt and Taylor. Forward Noah Hamilton and Trev Hickey are among the other departing seniors. This season, Hamilton and Hickey averaged 10.2 and 5.6 points per game, respectively.

Seven of the 14 players on the Knights’ 2022-23 roster will be eligible to return for the 2023-24 season, including junior Toby Kesten, who scored 140 total points this season.

Sophomore Cal McGuire will also be back at Newman next year. In limited action, he averaged about five points and three rebounds per game.