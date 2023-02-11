Lake Mills is heading into the postseason undefeated. The Bulldogs beat the Newman Catholic Knights, 79-62, at home Friday to carry a 21-0 record to the postseason.

Lake Mills won 19 of its 21 games by double digits. The Bulldogs beat the North Union Warriors by three points on Feb. 7 and the Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears by five on Dec. 6.

Lake Mills has kept things simple during its season-long run, focusing on each individual game rather than worrying about league or state titles.

“Our philosophy here is just to take things one game at a time,” Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said Friday. “I know that’s a cliché. But we really never look ahead.”

Menke’s team never got ahead of itself or looked frazzled with its winning streak on the line against Newman Catholic — one of the Top of Iowa Conference East Division’s best teams.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a seven-point lead at the end of the first quarter and gradually expanded it throughout the contest. In the second period, one of Lake Mills’ leading scorers, Denton Kingland, picked up his third foul.

Kingland was forced to the bench for the last 4 1/2 minutes of the frame, but that didn’t stop the Bulldogs from increasing their advantage. Lake Mills led, 44-29, at halftime.

“Well, I mean, always when your best player goes down early in the second quarter, you know it’s going to be a battle,” Lake Mills guard Eli Menke said. “We came through, and we delivered.”

Newman Catholic had several chances to cut the lead down to single digits and get some momentum during the second half. But every time the Knights seemed primed to make a run, the Bulldogs had an answer.

With less than a minute to go in the third period, Newman Catholic had the ball down 11. A make would’ve sent them to the fourth quarter with a single-digit deficit to conquer.

The Knights came up empty on the possession. Then, Lake Mills junior Alex Mannes hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give his team a 14-point lead heading into the final period of the bout.

“I don’t know what it is,” Eli Menke said of the Bulldogs’ ability to hit clutch shots. “I feel like that’s the great part of this team — everyone contributes, everyone does what they can do best. It makes a great team.”

Lake Mills’ depth was on full display against Newman Catholic. Five of the nine Bulldogs that played scored in double figures. Eli Menke, Kingland, juniors Alex Mannes and Lance Helming, and sophomore Aiden Stensrud put up 16, 12, 10, 19 and 18 points, respectively.

“We’re such a balanced team,” Kyle Menke said. “I think we had five guys in double figures in the game. At different times throughout the game, different kids kind of carried us. That’s kind of the way we’ve been all season long. We had 25 assists as a team. I loved the way we shared the ball and moved it. We were kind of able to put some distance on them there in the second quarter and extend it into the third.”

Big Picture

With a win against the Bulldogs, the Knights could’ve won the TIC East outright. Instead, they share the title with Osage and West Fork. All three squads beat each other at least once during the season and finished the year with 14-2 conference records.

“We’ll bounce back,” Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton said after his squad lost to Lake Mills. “They’re a great team. They’re 20-0. They’re not 20-0 for nothing. I thought we had a good chance coming in. We just didn’t take advantage of the opportunities we had.”

Lake Mills finished the regular season atop the TIC West. Garner-Hayfield Ventura (14-7, 13-3) was second in the division.

The Bulldogs are currently the seventh-ranked 2A team in the AP boys’ basketball poll. They trail the likes of Sioux Central, West Burlington, and Central Lyon.

Up next

The Bulldogs will play their first regional game against either Forest City or Sumner-Fredericksburg on Feb. 16. The Indians will take on the Cougars at 7 p.m. Friday in Sumner.

Forest City (7-14, 6-9) recently pushed West Fork to the brink, losing 65-63 in double overtime. The Bulldogs, however, beat the Indians, 70-33, on Feb. 3 in Forest City.

“We gotta study every team we play,” Eli Menke said. “Sumner plays Forest City — we’re probably going to watch that game. One game at a time — we can’t overlook anyone. We gotta play each game like we played tonight. Hopefully, we go far.”

Newman Catholic will play its first postseason game on Feb. 13. The Knights will face either the North Iowa Bison or the Rockford Warriors.

At the time of publication, the score of the Rockford-North Iowa game on Feb. 10 had not been made available.