Five Mason City boys' basketball players received Iowa Alliance Conference honors Thursday. The Riverhawks have players on the all-league first and second teams.

Senior guard Kale Hobart represented Mason City on the first team. He averaged about 11 points, three rebounds and three assists per game this season.

Guard Davion Maxwell and forward Jess Cornick made the second team. Maxwell put up 11.2 points and 4.1 rebounds an outing, and Cornick totaled 207 points and 105 rebounds in 21 games this season.

Forward Ethen Roberts and guard Tate Millsap were all-conference honorable mentions. Roberts started 16 games, scored 114 points and grabbed 70 rebounds this season. Millsap, who served as the Riverhawks' sixth man for most of the year, amassed 99 points and 43 assists. He also started in nine of Mason City's contests in 2022-23.

Mason City finished the season with 6-15 overall and 2-6 conference records. The Riverhawks placed fourth in the IAC North Division.

Nine of the 11 players on Mason City's varsity roster were seniors this season. Juniors Brayden Miller and Logan Elde are the only players on Mason City's 2022-23 varsity squad that are eligible to return in 2023-24.

Miller and Elde appeared in 21 and 13 games this season, respectively. Miller put up 22 points and 29 rebounds on the year. Elde recorded nine points and six rebounds while he was on the floor.

If construction projects are completed on time, Mason City will have access to the basketball courts in its new fieldhouse facility before next season begins. The Riverhawks are also raising funds to get new scoreboards in their main gym.