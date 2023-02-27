The Clear Lake boys’ basketball team’s offense sputtered during a matchup with North Polk (19-5 overall, 12-4 conference) Monday night at Ames High School. Clear Lake put up a season-low 43 points in the IHSAA Class 3A Substate 3 Championship Game.

Clear Lake had not scored fewer than 55 points in any of its prior games this season. The Comets held the Lions’ leading scorers this year — senior Travaughn Luyobya and sophomore Thomas Meyer — to 17 and 13 points, respectively. Meyer and Luyobya’s averages coming into the game were 14.5 and 18.3.

North Polk used its stout defense to outscore Clear Lake, 34-20, in the second half. The Comets upset the top-seeded Lions, 52-43, to advance to the state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

“We just didn’t score,” Clear Lake head coach Jeremy Ainley said postgame. “Offensively, we kind of let the physicality of the game take us out of what we wanted to do. You know, credit to them. They had a great game plan. But we just didn’t get the pace we wanted to and obviously didn’t get the looks we wanted to.”

Luyobya and Meyer were the only Lions to score in double figures on the contest. The Lions had four players averaging double-digit scoring totals ahead of the matchup. Clear Lake put up 71.4 points per game this season.

The Lions have now dropped a substate finals game in three of their last five seasons. Clear Lake has qualified for state twice since 2018-19.

While the losses are difficult to take in stride, Ainley said Clear Lake’s close calls demonstrate that his program has positioned itself to find success every season.

“Obviously, get back here and continue to do what we’re doing,” Ainley said of his goals for next year and beyond. “... If you’re putting yourself in a position to get to state every year, you’re doing the right things. That’s all you can ask for — to keep continuing to put yourself in that position.”

Big picture

Clear Lake finished its season 22-2 overall and 13-1 in conference play. The Lions won a North Central Conference title, wrapping up the regular season two games clear of the second-place Webster City Lynx (18-4, 11-3).

Clear Lake won 14 consecutive games in the middle of the season and rose to No. 2 in the AP Poll ahead of its matchup with North Polk.

“I’m just really proud of them,” Ainley said of his team. “You know, at the end of the day, our program has made it to a point where we’ve played in five straight of these. So, our program is in a very, very healthy spot. Our culture is a winning culture. So, it sucks to lose this game, but at the end of the day, be proud of what you’ve done, what you’ve accomplished.”

The Lions’ lone conference loss came to the Humboldt Wildcats, 85-80, on Jan. 13. Clear Lake avenged that loss on Feb. 7, beating Humboldt, 69-52.

Clear Lake also showed the progress it made this season in its head-to-head matchups with Webster City. The Lions beat the Wildcats by five and 18 on Jan. 17 and Feb. 10, respectively.

“As the season went on, I thought we really progressed and really did some good things,” Ainley said. “You know, it sucks that you don’t get to go to state. But at the end of the day, there’s only eight teams that get to.”

Up next

Class 3A state tournament action will begin on March 7 at 2 p.m. At the time of publication, North Polk’s quarterfinal opponent had not been announced.