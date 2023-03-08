The North Central Conference released its all-league boys' teams Wednesday afternoon, and four Clear Lake athletes earned recognition. Senior Travaughn Luyobya was one of two unanimous first-team selections. Webster City senior Jamie Gossoehme was the other player to earn the distinction.

Luyobya averaged nearly 18 points and 9.5 assists per game this season. He led the Lions in both categories.

Sophomore Thomas Meyer joined Luyobya on the all-conference first team. He put up 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

Junior Cael Stephany and sophomore Titan Schmitt made the second and third teams, respectively. Stephany put up 11.2 points a game, and Schmitt wasn't far behind, scoring 9.6 an outing.

Stephany, Schmitt, Meyer and Luyobya's efforts helped Clear Lake finish the season with 22-2 overall and 13-1 conference records. The Lions rose as high as No. 2 in the AP Poll and made it to a substate finals game this year.

Clear Lake fell to North Polk, 52-43, in the IHSAA Class 3A Substate 3 Championship Game on Feb. 27 at Ames High School.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Scott Harr also made the NCC's first team. He racked up about 24 points and 13 rebounds per game.

The Bulldogs placed fifth in the NCC this year with 7-15 overall and 4-10 conference records.