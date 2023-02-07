The Clear Lake boys’ basketball team looks a lot different now than it did three weeks ago. The Lions pounced on the Humboldt Wildcats, 69-52, on their way to a ninth consecutive victory Tuesday night.

Clear Lake (16-1 overall, 10-1 conference) sits atop the North Central Conference standings. The Wildcats handed the Lions their lone loss of the year, 85-80, on Jan. 13 in Humboldt.

Clear Lake head coach Jeremy Ainley said his team beat Humboldt this time around because it increased its defensive intensity.

“I thought we got into a running match with them down there, and more importantly, did not guard,” Ainley said of the Lions’ first matchup with the Wildcats. “We didn’t guard very well. They’re a team that’s averaging 77.5 points, and we hold them to 52 (on Tuesday). I thought we, defensively, went back to what we do, and that’s guard.”

The last time the Wildcats and Lions played, senior point guard Travaughn Luyobya was Clear Lake’s leading scorer with 28 points. Sophomore Thomas Meyer led the Lions with 18 points on Tuesday, and Luyobya dropped 14.

Luyobya and his team scored fewer points in their rematch with the Wildcats than they did the first time they played them. Despite that, the Lions are still happy with their most recent performance.

“The biggest thing is, last time, we tried to get into a shootout,” Luyobya said. “Like back-and-forth in their own gym, obviously, that didn’t work well last time ... They shoot it better on their own court. So, I think, coming here, we knew we couldn’t do that. We knew our defense had to be a lot better.”

Humboldt senior Joshua Thurm and junior Evan Hatcher scored 19 points each in their first matchup with the Lions. Clear Lake held the duo to a combined 19 points in this week’s rematch.

Hatcher and senior Will Orness tied for Humboldt’s team-high scoring total with 11 points each at Clear Lake.

“Everybody gave us good minutes, defensively,” Luyobya said. “That was the biggest thing just matchup-wise — talking offense and defense, back-and-forth ... Last time, we didn’t do well communicating with each other. So, this time, we did a lot better, and it helped us a lot more.”

Big picture

Second-place Webster City (16-1, 9-1) could still catch Clear Lake in the NCC standings. The Lynx have three regular season games remaining on their schedule — one of which is a head-to-head matchup with the Lions.

The winner of Clear Lake and Webster City’s matchup on Friday will likely sit atop the NCC at the end of the regular season. Excluding its game against Clear Lake, Webster City only has one opponent with a winning record left on its schedule — Algona (12-7, 6-6).

Webster City is the last team Clear Lake will face with a record above .500 during the regular season.

“Guys are working hard,” Ainley said. “Guys have a lot of goals. They want to win the conference. Obviously, that’s their main goal — get back to doing that again.”

Up next

Action between the Lynx and Lions will begin at 7:45 p.m. Friday evening at Clear Lake High School. The Clear Lake-Webster City girls’ basketball game at 6:15 will precede the boys’ contest.