The Charles City boys’ basketball team won its first postseason game in style Monday night. The Comets (16-5 overall, 9-1 conference) breezed past the Independence Mustangs (8-14, 4-10) by nearly 40 points at home.

Charles City picked up a 71-33 victory with stout play on the defensive end of the floor. The Comets held the Mustangs to single-digit scoring totals in the second, third, and fourth quarters.

Charles City outscored Independence, 45-15, in the second and third periods combined. The Mustangs mustered 23 points in the final three quarters of the game.

Junior guard Kam Mestas led the charge for Charles City on offense, racking up 23 points without a single made 3-pointer. Forward Keenan Wily and guard Brennan Schmidt also scored in double figures, dropping 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Charles City will play Mount Vernon (15-7, 9-5) in a Class 3A substate semifinal game at home Thursday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Clear Lake 67, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35: The Lions started their postseason run with a bang. Clear Lake bashed HDC at home, claiming a 32-point victory.

The Lions jumped out to a 24-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. After it gained a 16-point advantage in the opening frame, Clear Lake outscored HDC by at least five points in each of the remaining three quarters.

The Lions’ offense was balanced against the Bulldogs. Clear Lake had four players score in double figures, and none of them eclipsed the 15-point mark. Sophomores Titan Schmitt and Thomas Meyer, senior Travaughn Luyobya and junior Dylan Litzel dropped 13, 12, 11, and 10, respectively.

The Lions (21-1 overall, 13-1 conference) have now won 13 games in a row. They’ll take on the Ballard Bombers (10-12, 8-8) in a 3A substate semifinal at home on Thursday at 7 p.m.

HDC finished the season with 7-15 overall and 4-10 North Central Conference records. The Bulldogs placed sixth in the NCC this season.

Southeast Polk 64, Mason City 58: The Riverhawks’ season is over. Mason City (6-14, 2-6) fell to Southeast Polk (8-14, 3-13) in a Class 4A quarterfinal game on the road Monday evening.

Mason City trailed by two points at halftime. Then, in the third quarter, the Rams threw a punch that the Riverhawks couldn’t recover from. Southeast Polk outscored Mason City 28-12 in the frame.

The Riverhawks tried to claw back into the game in the fourth quarter. Mason City outplayed Southeast Polk, 24-12, in the final frame of the game. The Riverhawks’ counterpunch, however, wasn’t enough to stave off elimination.

“I have to give big congratulations to Southeast Polk, who played a great game,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask wrote in an email to the Globe Gazette. “I am super proud of my boys, and I know the city of Mason City should be very proud of their boys basketball players and how they played the game and fought every second.”

The Riverhawks’ leading scorers were seniors Davion Maxwell and Kale Hobart. Maxwell and Hobart dropped 20 and 12 points, respectively. They were the only Riverhawks to score in double figures.

“Tonight, Davion Maxwell played so well in all aspects of the game,” Trask wrote. “He led us in scoring but also was rebounding and getting key steals. (Senior guard Tate Millsap) made some big shots for us. Kale Hobart was a great leader again for us and had some tough takes at the hoop. It just really was an all-around great team effort. This is a special team with a lot of seniors, and they will all be greatly missed and their impact on all athletics at MCHS.”

Mason City finished the season in fifth in the six-team Iowa Alliance Conference North Division standings. The Riverhawks finished ahead of the Fort Dodge Dodgers (1-20, 0-8). Mason City trailed the likes of third-place Marshalltown (12-10, 4-4).

Southeast Polk will take on Des Moines Roosevelt (13-9, 4-4) in a substate semifinal game on Friday at 7 p.m.