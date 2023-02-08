High school girls’ basketball
Mason City 78, Fort Dodge 57
Saint Ansgar 67, Rockford 13
Lake Mills 55, North Union 40
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Eagle Grove 34
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 52, St. Edmond 19
High school boys’ basketball
Tripoli 74, Riceville 62
Charles City 73, Waukon 40
Saint Ansgar 73, Rockford 54
Lake Mills 67, North Union 64
Dunkerton 78, Newman Catholic 65
People are also reading…
Forest City 66, Belmond-Klemme 42
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 55, Eagle Grove 52
Mason City 62, Fort Dodge 48