High school girls’ basketball
Saint Ansgar 50, North Butler 15
Newman Catholic 67, Northwood-Kensett 42
Clarksville 55, Rockford 20
West Hancock 68, West Bend-Mallard 50
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, Janesville 34
Waterloo Christian 63, North Tama 44
Dunkerton 43, Nashua-Plainfield 37
Don Bosco 45, Tripoli 31
High school boys’ basketball
West Fork 65, Forest City 63
