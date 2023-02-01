High school basketball: Newman Catholic, Central Springs split girls and boys' doubleheader

Tuesday was packed full of emotions for Max Burt and Doug Taylor. The Newman Catholic girls and boys’ basketball programs held their annual senior night and both Burt and Taylor were honored.

The pair walked out to center court with their parents and had their names announced before the Knights’ matchup with the Central Springs Panthers began.

“I remember the last couple years just kind of standing over by the stage watching the guys go through senior night,” Taylor said postgame. “It kind of hit me tonight, like, ‘Wow, I’m the one that’s walking up there now.’”

Taylor and Burt both helped push the Knights to an 84-53 win over the Panthers. Burt and Taylor scored 19 and 35 points, respectively.

Burt’s performance comes on the heels of his 40-point outing against Northwood-Kensett on Jan. 27. Burt made eight consecutive 3-pointers in the Knights’ 75-55 win over the Vikings. He put up 12 of his 19 points against the Panthers from beyond the arc on Tuesday.

“We have a lot of weapons on the team,” Burt said. “Obviously, Douglas being a huge scoring threat, kind of a do-it-all kind of guy. And he went off for like 35. But you can’t really worry about just one player because you also have (senior forward Noah Hamilton and senior guard Trev Hickey). Anybody on the team can get hot at any point in time.”

Burt and Taylor have proven to be an effective combination for the Knights all season long. Both have averaged over 17 points per game this year.

Counting Burt and Taylor, Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton will be losing seven members of his 14-man team at the end of this season.

“Obviously, it’s going to be sad to see them leave,” Gatton said of Burt and Taylor. “Obviously, great athletes, good leaders. It’s not just on the floor. You know, it’s in and out of the classroom, it’s out in the public. Their work ethic, you can’t say too little about that either. But the athletic ability is going to be missed, and obviously, their leadership.

“They’ll be missed, there’s no doubt about it. The rest of the conference won’t miss them. They’re going to be happy. But I will miss them.”

Burt, Taylor and company still have one final home game left on their schedule. The Knights will host the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Size advantage propels Central Springs girls to victory

Central Springs girls’ basketball used its height and length to pick up a 57-30 win over Newman Catholic on the road Tuesday night.

The Panthers have three players that are 5-foot-10 or taller. Only seven of the Knights’ 12 players have their heights listed on the team roster. The tallest of the bunch is 5-foot-8 Tressa Sehi.

“I mean, we try to rely a lot on our defense,” Newman Catholic head coach Keely Weiner said. “Yeah, we don’t have the height. But we’ve got a lot of scrappiness and girls that just play hard. We were hoping to just to kind of slow them down and that didn’t happen.”

Sophomore Kaci Crum, who is the Panthers’ tallest player at 6-foot, led her team in scoring with 19 points. She was one basket away from a fourth consecutive 20-point game. Crum said she asked Central Springs head coach BJ Fessler to put her back into the game late in the fourth quarter. He denied her request to check back into the game and save the streak.

“I just got to remember that it’s just like a regular basketball game,” Crum said. “I don’t need to think about the size. I just need to play basketball and let the game come to me.”

Junior Aubrey Hoeft and senior Abbey Pate are both 5-foot-10, and they contributed eight and four points to the Panthers’ total, respectively.

Fessler said slowing the game down and getting the ball to the likes of Crum, Pate and Hoeft was part of the Panthers’ game plan.

“We want to turn it into a half-court game,” Fessler said. “We think it’s a better style for us. They have a press they put on us, and I thought we handled that pretty well — maybe a turnover or two. If we get it down to the half court, our size advantage is helpful.”

Big Picture

The Newman Catholic boys are now 15-2 overall and 12-2 in conference play. The Knights have won their last four games, but they still trail the first-place West Fork Warhawks (14-3 overall, 12-2 conference) in the Top of Iowa Conference East Division standings.

The Newman Catholic girls’ team is 7-11 overall and 6-9 in league play. The Knights are now behind the Panthers (12-7, 10-6) by 3.5 games.

The Panther boys dropped to 6-13 overall and 4-12 in the league play with their loss to the Knights Tuesday. Centrals Springs is in eighth place in the nine-team TIC East.

Up next

The Newman Catholic girls’ and boys’ basketball teams will travel to Saint Ansgar for a matchup with the Saints on Friday. The Central Springs basketball program will hit the road for a girls and boys’ doubleheader against New Hampton on Thursday evening.