High school basketball: Lake Mills, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura split boys and girls' doubleheader

The Lake Mills boys’ basketball team is still undefeated. The Bulldogs took down the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals, 73-58, on the road Friday night.

Lake Mills and GHV played a fairly even game through three quarters. Neither team led by double digits until the fourth quarter, when the Bulldogs held the Cardinals to just 10 points.

“I don’t know that we really changed a whole lot, schematically,” Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said of his team’s fourth-quarter defense. “We dug deep. We were able to get some live-ball turnovers and get some run-outs and some layups, which got the momentum in our favor.”

The Bulldogs’ increase in defensive intensity followed a third quarter that saw both teams score a combined 49 points. GHV outscored Lake Mills, 26-23, in the third period.

“The third quarter was just kind of a barrage both ways,” GHV head coach Jake Young said. “It was really fun basketball to watch — both teams executing, offensively. Really good defense, just better offense. Just a lot of fun that third quarter.”

The game’s leading scorer was Lake Mills guard Denton Kingland, who dropped 28 points. Kingland made six 3-pointers on the night.

Junior Lance Helming also scored over 20 for the Bulldogs, amassing 23 points without a single make from 3-point territory.

“We’re very versatile,” Kingland said. “We have a lot of guys that really love the game. When you have guys that love the game and guys who can score the ball, that’s a recipe for success.”

The Lake Mills basketball program ultimately split its boys and girls doubleheader with GHV Friday. Before the boys’ contest tipped off, GHV won the girls’ game, 55-47.

The Cardinals controlled much of their matchup with the Bulldogs, but a chaotic fourth quarter nearly cost them a victory.

GHV led, 40-26, at the end of the third period. The Cardinals were then outscored, 21-15, in the fourth. Lake Mills drew within five points of GHV’s lead in the final minute of the game. But the Bulldogs failed to score another point after they made the score 52-47.

“We just decided to try to add some more pressure and just full-court press as hard as we could to try to get some more energy going,” Lake Mills girls’ head coach Beth Van Roekel said. “A little extra intensity added some defensive pressure. We got some turnovers, got some steals ... It was just unfortunate we couldn’t finish it off.”

Cardinals hold Coaches vs. Cancer event

GHV hosted a Coaches vs. Cancer event during its doubleheader with Lake Mills Friday. The GHV girls’ team wore special pink uniforms, and its coach, Adam Urness, sported a suit and pink tie during the game.

“We don’t want this to just be a pink game,” Urness said. “We want this to be the Coaches vs. Cancer game. We want this to be the suits and sneakers game. We don’t want to forget why we’re doing it. So, I actually had all of our players sit down and think about somebody in their life that has been affected by cancer.”

GHV guard Jenna Pringitz dedicated the game to her grandmother, LaRae Hobscheidt, who died after a battle with cancer in 2013.

Pringitz made three 3-pointers on her way to a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double Friday. The Cardinals made nine 3-pointers on the game.

“Tonight and most games, I know they’re all watching,” Pringitz said. “I just want to make them all proud. I know a lot of people play for grandparents and people they know who have passed. They’re just playing for them and want to make everyone proud.”

Big Picture

The Lake Mills and GHV boys’ teams did not move up or down in the Top of Iowa Conference West Division standings Friday. The now-17-0 Bulldogs remain in first place and the 12-4 Cardinals are in second.

The Lake Mills and GHV girls’ teams are both still under .500. The 7-11 Bulldogs and 5-10 Cardinals are in sixth and seventh place in the TIC West, respectively

The Lake Mills boys and girls’ teams went 2-0 and 0-2, respectively, against GHV this season. During a Jan. 2 doubleheader with Cardinals, the Bulldog boys picked up a 77-54 win and the Lake Mills girls lost, 44-29.

Up next

The Lake Mills boys and girls’ teams will travel to Buffalo Center to take on two under .500 North Iowa teams on Tuesday. The Lake Mills boys can clinch a division title with a win over the Bison.

Counting their matchup with Newman Catholic on Saturday, the GHV boys and girls’ teams both have five games remaining on their respective schedules. The Cardinal girls and boys will travel to Humboldt for matchups against the Wildcats on Monday.