'He's our defensive stopper:' Clear Lake's Schmitt challenges Marsh, ignites Lions to win

As Clear Lake's boys basketball team went into the locker room on Thursday night, it was dealing with a dilemma.

It couldn't stop Waverly-Shell Rock's Cole Marsh in the first half. The sophomore erupted for 22 first half points and 18 of them came from beyond the arc.

So Jeremy Ainley gave the Lions two options.

"You either face guard him and really limit him and make him work," the Lions head coach said. "Or, you can say screw it and we're going to go Jordan Rules and let him get his and we're going to stop everybody."

They used both of them. And it worked to near perfection.

Jagger Schmitt got the duty of face-guarding Marsh in the third quarter and limited him to a handful of points. Then, Clear Lake let him get his in the fourth and shut everyone else out to power it to a 50-46 triumph over the Go-Hawks in a Class 3A substate semifinal at home.

"Hats off to the guys for trusting us," Ainley said. "The guys went out and executed and that's big for them."

Schmitt, signed to play football at Division II Upper Iowa, embraced the challenge of slowing down Marsh. On an early defensive possession in the third quarter, Schmitt was attached to Marsh at the hip.

That got the Clear Lake crowd into it.

"(Coach Ainley) just said 'Jagger, you're taking him away this second half,'" Schmitt said of the conversation in the locker room. "I knew I could get in front of him."

No matter how many ball screens WSR set to get its best option open, Schmitt wouldn't budge.

"It was hard," Schmitt said. "I was gassed, I bet he was gassed."

He didn't sit for the majority of the third quarter. He exhausted all his energy to get Marsh out of a flow and cause him to get tired.

After making six treys in the first half, Marsh didn't get any to drop in three attempts in the final two quarters.

"He's kind of our defensive stopper," Ainley said of Schmitt. "He's grown into that mode a little bit, he likes it. Jagger's one of the quickest players out there. Even when he dribbled, I was able to stay in front of him."

Teammates praised the seniors unselfishness for doing what was best for the team in that situation.

"Jagger, we're used to putting him on kids to face guard," fellow senior Carson Toebe said. "I thought he did a great job."

Even Marsh admitted that was an adjustment the Go-Hawks tried to counter, it just didn't work to the level they wanted it to.

"We had a game plan," Marsh said. "Space the floor, see what I could get off of back cuts."

Then in the fourth quarter down two, then down seven with over seven minutes to go, Clear Lake knew Marsh was tired so it let him get to his offense.

But the Lions limited everyone else's touches. WSR's Keaton Farmer was held scoreless on three field goal attempts. No one else on the Go-Hawks attempted more than seven field goals.

"I knew if we were able to get up on him that he doesn't want us all over him like that," Toebe said. "He doesn't like the pressure."

Toebe caused a turnover in the fourth quarter that gave Clear Lake some momentum. He locked down on Marsh late and then took the game over on offense with a go-ahead 3-point play with 14.4 seconds left in regulation.

It is no secret that Ainley delivered some high marks for his all-state do-it-all player.

"He's one of the smartest basketball players that we've ever had come through here; one of the smartest players that I've had college or high school," Ainley said.

After not getting to the state tournament since the 1970s, the Lions are in their fourth consecutive substate final. They are 2-1 in these games, but no challenge will be greater than the one they'll face on Monday night at Waterloo East High School.

The top-ranked team in 3A in Decorah will be the opponent. The Vikings had to survive a couple scares from Northeast Iowa Conference foes Crestwood and Charles City in the first two rounds of the postseason.

"We'll have a good scout in place," Ainley said. "We trust what we do and we've got our systems in place. We're going to prepare the same way. I haven't watched much film on them. We know they're balanced, they're transition is really good."

After a North Central conference season where Clear Lake finished third, it is trying to get back to Wells Fargo Arena for the second straight season. That conference finish wasn't what the Lions were wanting.

That's in the rear view mirror. Now, they are singularly focused on another trip to the state tournament.

"Getting to this substate game shows that we're still up there," Schmitt said.

