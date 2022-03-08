Hermanson steps up in Lake Mills' quarterfinal win with high-percentage baskets

DES MOINES – Seth Hermanson knows his role and understands what he provides.

He's not a star like he was for Lake Mills' football team this fall, where he was selected as a Class A first-team all-state defensive lineman after posting double digit sack and tackles for loss numbers.

Hermanson comes off the bench fairly early in games for the Bulldogs. His primary role is to maintain a formidable front court, give Wyatt Helming a breather and score when needed.

Lake Mills needed a second scoring option in Monday's Class 1A state quarterfinal against Danville. The senior forward stepped up on the brightest stage.

For the third time this season, Hermanson posted double figures off the bench with 10 points and six rebounds to give the fourth-seeded Bulldogs a lift over the fifth-seeded Bears to claim a 39-22 triumph at Wells Fargo Arena.

"It really helps our the team, makes another threat down low," Hermanson said.

At 6-foot-3, Hermanson isn't the tallest, but he's a bruiser and crafty. He's mobile enough to find open holes in an opposing defense and get into position for easy baskets.

Like he did on Monday morning.

Each lay-in he converted, it was a simple two points. One came off a back door cut and a couple others were him being in the right position at the right time.

"When you've got a good point guard like Bennett, you can always tell when he is going to pass it," Hermanson said. "We have a connection."

This is nothing new for Hermanson. Amongst everyone in the Top of Iowa West this season, he had the highest field goal percentage at 71.4 percent. Since Helming was not getting his shots to fall, but still being a clear threat, it opened the doors for others.

Hermanson and AJ Ramaker combined for 15 points. Eli Menke canned the only 3-pointer made of the game out of 28 attempts.

"Seth's such a good athlete, he's such a good kid, humble kid," Bulldogs head coach Kyle Menke said. "You can see why. Just really proud of the way he played."

Point guard Bennett Berger and Helming praised the job Hermanson did in filling that role of a second scoring option.

"He was just flying around," Berger said. "Just finished where he was given, that's all you can ask for."

"It is absolutely huge," Helming added. "Seth stepped up. When he was open, he found the hoop."

Now, Lake Mills is entering uncharted territory with Wednesday's semifinal date against top-seed Grand View Christian at 5:30 p.m. The Bulldogs have never reached this point in any of their five trips to the state tourney.

And the task at hand is to hand the Thunder their first loss of the season. Still, they aren't invincible.

Grand View Christian needed overtime and a game-winning free throw with 0.2 seconds left in the extra frame to hold off Bellevue, the eight seed, in the other quarterfinal on the top half.

"They're an excellent team, we'll certainly have our hands full," Coach Menke said. "When you get to this stage, it is fundamentals. Getting that key rebound at an important time or coming up with a 50-50 ball."

The Thunder have one of the tallest players on the court in 6-11 center Daniel Tobiloba. He only averages eight points a game, but pulls down over 14 rebounds a night and registers nearly five blocks per contest.

It will be the first test Lake Mills faces in the paint.

"Grand View is a really, really good team," Helming said. "We just have to make sure we stay focused, stay to our assignments and play our best."

Grand View Christian, who won three straight 1A state titles from 2017-19, is aiming to reclaim its throne. It has two guards in Manny Hammonds and Josh Baucum that engineer the offense in scoring.

The Bulldogs want to play spoiler. After back-to-back years where the number eight seed and seven seed won state titles, chalk held firm in the quarters.

The four remaining teams – North Linn and Remsen St. Mary's is the other 1A semifinal – all have 25 wins on the year.

"Looking forward to getting back to work," coach Menke said. "The goal is we want to have one more day to coach you. Losing in the first round the first two years, I'm not going to lie, that was tough.

"Ultimately, excited to move on to Wednesday."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

