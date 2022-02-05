Help side defense still a concern for Comets even after seven-game winning streak

Ben Klapperich was blunt in analyzing the defensive performance his Charles City boys basketball team put out on Friday night.

"I didn't think we did a great job at identifying Wemark," the Comets head coach said. "I wish that our guys would buy in to our defensive rotations harder. We get caught ball watching too much."

It wasn't just the inability to stop New Hampton's best player in Drake Wemark for significant stretches in the fourth quarter. It wasn't only being able to end the bleeding until time was running down in overtime.

Help side defense has been a bug-a-boo in Charles City's side this season. At times, it wasn't spectacular against the Chickasaws.

"It was really frustrating," sophomore guard Jack Hanson said. "We get kind of lazy on help side defense, but that's something we can change from effort."

Most of the Comets attention went to the strong side and it left the weak side open for an easy basket or an open 3-pointer. That was one of the many ways New Hampton rallied down 13 points in the second half to win in OT.

"We're not real long in a few of the positions," Klapperich said. "We've got to be extremely fundamental for us to be successful."

Klapperich, Hanson and junior Chase Low all agreed that Friday's loss, one of a few that have ended in overtime, was one of the more disappointing ones of the season.

"New Hampton did a good job executing their game plan," Klapperich said. "We forced way too many shots on the offensive end. Just kind of lost control."

Still, all three believe the defensive issues can be fixed. Hanson and Low were on a similar page in thinking that it is a mentality problem that will change for the better.

"There's definitely been spurts where we let them get the back doors," Low said. "Maybe a timeout by coach to get our minds right."

Klapperich has seen his players buy into what he preaches on the defensive side of the ball. All that he sees is missing is buying in for all 32 minutes, sometimes more.

"That's the toughest thing for me to watch," Klapperich said. "They have bought in at certain times this year, things look really good for the Comets."

The last two losses against Waterloo West by two points and New Hampton have come at the heels of one of the more impressive turnarounds for the better part of 2022.

Charles City went on a seven-game winning streak that spanned three weeks. It edged four Northeast Iowa Conference foes, triumphed over one of the top Class 2A teams in the area in Osage and won three games by single digits.

The reason?

Harder practices during winter break.

"We had a lot of conditioning and I think it was a fresh start," Hanson said.

"Felt like we were whole new team," Low added.

It pushed the Comets to have 10 wins and be in position for a potential top-three finish in the conference. With an experienced senior class and one of the best scorers in Low, the puzzle pieces were coming together.

"We got to play our game," Klapperich said. "It is about executing our game plan."

The end of the season is no cakewalk.

Charles City will close the conference season with games against 3A No. 2 Decorah and Waukon, then face one of the premier 2A teams in Aplington-Parkersburg and 4A Mason City both on the road.

Out of the many close contests the Comets have been in, Klapperich is hoping it will be a benefit for them when substate play opens.

"It is unfortunate we've been on the opposite end of the spectrum," he said.

And the substate Charles City is in is a daunting one that features the two heavy favorites to clash in the substate final in Decorah and Clear Lake. At bare minimum, the Comets will be familiar with their potential opponents.

Which in Hanson's eyes, is a good thing.

"We're ready for it and we're looking really hard for it," he said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

