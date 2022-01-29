Helming's outside shot sparks Bulldogs in nearing another TOI-West title

Take a glance at the go-to 3-point shooters for Lake Mills' boys basketball team and it is pretty obvious who takes the majority of shots from behind the arc.

Bennett Berger and Denton Kingland each have made 30 3s. Eli Menke will come off the bench and provide a spark when the Class 1A No. 6 Bulldogs need one.

Where does 6-foot-7 Wyatt Helming fit into that equation? Well, by the numbers, not too often.

"He's a very good shooter," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "We haven't played him on the perimeter a lot this year, but that was where the space was for him."

When Helming needed to get going offensively in the second half on Friday night, he went a little pick-and-pop on two possessions for wide open 3-pointers.

Swish and swish.

Those shots not only sparked Helming to 19 of his game-high 21 points in the second half, but it allowed the Bulldogs to go up double figures and hold off Garner-Hayfield-Ventura in a Top of Iowa West thriller.

"Just keep playing with confidence," Helming said. "I saw an opportunity. When you get out there, play sound."

For one of the few times this season, Helming was neutralized to having no impact in the first half. He scored the game's first points, attempted one more shot then was silenced.

The Cardinals had two guys, one that fronted Helming and one behind him, to limit his touches.

"We knew they were going to bring their best game and they played very hard," Helming said. "Their post players were being very aggressive."

What no one thought was that in order to get Lake Mills' best player going, it would involve shots from outside. Entering the contest, Helming had taken just 12 3-pointers.

"It felt good at halftime, took a few that went in," Helming said.

Good in warmups, better in games.

He was left alone on both possessions, the first was the starter and the final was the capper of an 8-0 run to put the Bulldogs up 12 points in the third quarter.

"Just having confidence," Helming said. "I just don't have the need to shoot a whole lot. When I'm open, I'll take a look and I don't feel like I need to force shots."

"He's put in hours and hours of work and fun to see a kid step up and hit those," Coach Menke noted.

Helming has been working on his outside shot in practice. Teammate and point guard Bennett Berger has noticed that Helming and assistant coach Hunter Kingland have taken some time to hone in that area.

Which doesn't surprise Berger.

"That guy puts in so much work," he said.

And when those two shots fell, it opened things up for the rest of Helming's final 16 minutes. He was able to get his post touches, convert on them, then get to the foul line.

All but two of his points in the final frame came from the charity stripe.

"This was another game where we grind it out and do the right things," Helming said.

Lake Mills is at 17-0 overall. That's even with replacing two all-state players from the state quarterfinal team a season ago. From the outside, this season was viewed as a down year for its program.

Inside that locker room?

"We all have a lot of confidence in what we can do," Helming said. "We got to come out and play hard against the rest of the teams we play and just hope for the best."

When asked if this group plays with a chip on its shoulder, Coach Menke slightly chuckled.

"They definitely wanted to continue our stretch of good play," he said. "You try to look at the game in front of you and give you a chance to win. Our guys do that."

Now, the Bulldogs are on the verge of another conference championship. They can clinch it on Tuesday at the earliest, next Tuesday at the latest. All signs point to Friday night at home against Forest City in which the conference title can be wrapped up.

Lake Mills was able to clinch a conference title last year, ran through the district and substate postseason before going one-and-done inside Wells Fargo Arena.

For the players and coaches, it is one small goal at a time before the bigger prize awaits.

"We still got a long ways to go to reach our goals," Berger said. "We never take a game for granted. Our big emphasis is always go out and have fun."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

