Helming, Berger carry the offensive load as Bulldogs defeat Eagles, 57-33

Jay Hiscocks summed up Thursday night in a couple of sentences.

"It doesn't matter how great a defense you play, it is a shot-making game," West Hancock's head coach said. "It is the frustrating part about basketball and the beautiful part of basketball."

Class 1A No. 4 Lake Mills made shots when it needed to. West Hancock couldn't. And combined with some lockdown defense, the former extended its season.

The Bulldogs relied on Wyatt Helming in the first half, Bennett Berger in the second and some hustle rebounds all the way through in their 57-33 victory over the Eagles in a Class 1A District 3 semifinal contest at Lake Mills High School.

"Just a really fun overall game for our guys," Lake Mills head coach Kyle Menke said. "We were able to get them to shoot the shots that we wanted, for the most part. Overall, whenever you're holding a team to 33 (points) in the tournament, you feel good about your defense."

It sends Lake Mills (22-1) into the district final on Tuesday night against Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire (GTRA) at West Hancock High School. Tip is slated for 7 p.m.

The Bulldogs and Titans have never met before.

"I've seen some film on them, they're a good ball club," Menke said. "They got good guard play, they shoot the ball well at times."

Helming seemingly could not miss in the opening two periods. At one point, the senior forward scored the Bulldogs first 10 points and he had 23 of their 30 by halftime.

It wasn't primarily from down in the block or even the perimeter. Helming was knocking down mid-range jumpers at a high rate. He finished 10-of-14 from the field with a game-high 25 points.

"That was a lot of fun," Helming said. "I felt hot shooting in warmups. When I got the opportunity to shoot, it kept going in."

The Eagles (11-13) came out in a matchup zone and denied Helming from getting touches. Lake Mills missed its first three shots from the field, all from downtown.

Once Helming got some one-on-one matches, he was nothing but net.

"He really carried us offensively," Menke said. "He's a complete player. It was fun to see him bring that out tonight."

"He does a good job carving out space," Hiscocks added. "We knew we wanted to throw a bunch of different looks at them. Wyatt was in his own little one-man rhythm."

Berger was the engine in the final two frames. He finished with 19 points, 17 in the second half. After missing four of his first five shots, three of them from beyond the arc, the senior went down low.

He drove into the lane, posted up some and scored seven points in a Lake Mills 8-0 in the third to push the lead to 25, its largest lead of the game.

"He's not your typical high school point guard," Menke said. "Bennett will do what we need on (any) given night."

West Hancock closed the third quarter on an 8-1 run. Evan Hinders canned two 3-pointers to make it an 18-point deficit with a quarter to go.

That run of offensive came too late. The Eagles never made more than three field goals in any quarter and they attempted at least 11 shots.

Mitchell Smith was the lone player in double figures with 11 points.

"We were really actively defensively," Hiscocks said. "The important part is we actually converted off those turnovers to tighten it up a little bit."

Denton Kingland recorded a career-high 10 rebounds for Lake Mills. He didn't score a point, but crashed the glass and had a couple of steals to boot.

Berger, Helming and Seth Hermanson all snared at least four boards.

"It is great to be able to win in different ways," Helming said.

It ends a four-game winning streak for West Hancock, who got one of its best players Braden Walk back for the home stretch and made it a team to keep and eye on.

It returns three starters and Hinders, who Hiscocks also classified as a starter because he was usually the first person of its bench.

"We have a chance, if we can stay healthy, to be pretty special with what we have coming back versus what other teams might be losing in our conference," Hiscocks said.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.