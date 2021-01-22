Heating up: Noah Miller has Forest City boys basketball back on track

Forest City boys basketball head coach Dan Rosacker says leading scorer Noah Miller can take over a game at any point if he wants to.
Perhaps there was no better example of that than in Thursday night’s game at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Down by 11 points at halftime, Miller hadn’t scored a single point in the first 16 minutes of the game. In fact, the Indians had only scored eight points total in the first half.
Then, it was Miller time.
The senior guard scored all 12 of his points in the second half, including a steal and layup late in the game and two free throws to put the game out of reach – securing a 39-36 Top of Iowa West upset over the home Cardinals.
“Noah Miller put us on his back again,” Rosacker said. “He’s a tough kid. I mean, when he’s in the zone, he’s hard to guard. He not only got shots for us, he got other people shots.”
Miller has averaged just over 15 points per game this season and was the leading scorer in his junior campaign a season ago. He also leads the team in steals and assists.
However, for how dominant he can be, Miller seems to pick and choose when he wants to score. The point guard can knife to the basket and makes crafty shots around the hoop look easy. But he wants to see his teammates succeed just as much as he does, which can sometimes be a blessing and a curse.
“I think he wants to the team to do so well and he wants us to run our offense, play within the offense,” Rosacker said. “But there’s times like tonight where we just need to say ‘Noah, go.’ Get out of his way.”
Miller leads the team in scoring, but also tries to lead on and off the court in different ways. The reason why he's careful about when to take over the game is because the more he gets others involved, the more open looks he will get in return.
"I try and keep everyone’s head up in the locker room, like tonight when we only had eight points at the half," Miller said. "I’m just telling Carter (Bruckhoff) and Brandon (Leber) to keep shooting because they’re going to fall. They’re good shooters and they’ve put time in. I know they can make it if I dish it to them."
After finishing with seven losses on the season a year ago, Miller and the Indians got hot at the right time. Forest City earned two close playoff victories over GHV and Osage to propel the Indians to the sub-state final.
In the sub-state game, the Indians lost to eventual Class 2A state champion North Linn. However, after an up-and-down season, the squad played its best basketball of the year at the right time to make a playoff run.
With many of the same faces from that team on this year’s team, Rosacker and Miller are confident that, after taking their lumps during the regular season, this team can get hot at the right time again.
“We’re playing with a lot of experience and a lot of the same guys were on the team last year,” Miller said. “We know how to win down the stretch and we did a nice job closing the game out tonight. If we can play with someone all night and then close it out, I think we can have a very good end of the season.”
With the win over GHV, the Indians have now won three straight games. Maybe the second half of the season, much like the second half of the game against GHV, signals the time for Miller and his teammates to start heating up.
“I think it’s a team that once it clicks on and everybody’s playing together for a full 32 minutes, that’s our challenge,” Rosacker said. “When we can do that, we’re going to be a tough out. Our challenge is to do that night in and night out.”
Forest City is now 8-6 on the year. The Indians play at 7:45 on Friday on the road at North Iowa.
