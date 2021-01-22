Heating up: Noah Miller has Forest City boys basketball back on track

“I think he wants to the team to do so well and he wants us to run our offense, play within the offense,” Rosacker said. “But there’s times like tonight where we just need to say ‘Noah, go.’ Get out of his way.”

Miller leads the team in scoring, but also tries to lead on and off the court in different ways. The reason why he's careful about when to take over the game is because the more he gets others involved, the more open looks he will get in return.

"I try and keep everyone’s head up in the locker room, like tonight when we only had eight points at the half," Miller said. "I’m just telling Carter (Bruckhoff) and Brandon (Leber) to keep shooting because they’re going to fall. They’re good shooters and they’ve put time in. I know they can make it if I dish it to them."

After finishing with seven losses on the season a year ago, Miller and the Indians got hot at the right time. Forest City earned two close playoff victories over GHV and Osage to propel the Indians to the sub-state final.

In the sub-state game, the Indians lost to eventual Class 2A state champion North Linn. However, after an up-and-down season, the squad played its best basketball of the year at the right time to make a playoff run.