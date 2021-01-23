'He means a lot to me:' Coach Corey Miner's impact felt on North Iowa basketball

After spending two years as the head basketball coach at Central Springs, Miner joined the Mohawks staff, which gives him a front-row seat to the breakout performance of his son Corey, who currently leads the team in scoring, and averages 23.5 points per game. Miner also helps coach the Martin Brothers AAU team, based out of Cedar Falls.

“He does a great job not only teaching but motivating the players,” Mason City head coach Nick Trask said. “He has a way of leveling with the guys and getting them to raise their effort. We collaborate really well as a staff and he is a huge part of scouting, sharing, and improving the program.”

Though he now occasionally has to game-plan against some of his former players, like on Dec. 7, when the Mohawks faced Clear Lake, he remains close with them and says that he is always willing to help if one sends him a message seeking advice.

No matter who a player is, or where they go to school, Miner is always willing to help them get better.

“He understands how to get kids to reach their full potential and play as hard as they can,” Toebe said. “When you feel like you connect with your coach from more than a coaching standpoint, it helps a lot. Corey was like a friend to all of us, and was almost like another parent to me.”

