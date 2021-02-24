'He means a lot:' Noah Miller makes final shot in Forest City postseason loss

With time expiring, Miller took the ball for one last arcing journey from 3-point land. It was a bit of a strange sight, with the ball swishing through the net as the buzzer sounded, and the other team flooding the floor in celebration. But for Miller, it meant a lot to end on a high note.

“It was really meaningful,” Miller said. “To go out with a make and a 3-pointer, I’ve had quite a bit of those. It felt good.”

With nine seniors graduating, the Indians have some holes to fill before next season. The team will return two of their top three scorers though, in Bruckhoff and fellow junior Andrew Snyder, leaving plenty of room for optimism in 2022.

“Those guys put in work just like everybody else did this year,” Miller said. “I’m not worried about them having a problem next year. Carter, Andrew, Truman (Knudtson), those guys will lead the guys that maybe didn’t get an opportunity this year. They’ll have a good season next year.”

With the win, Aplington-Parkersburg will play on Saturday against Denver for a spot at the state tournament. Forest City's season ends with a 14-10 overall record.

The Indians are still searching for their first state tournament appearance since 2015.