HD-CAL's Walton finishes first year back on sideline after bout with cancer

Heath Walton wouldn't call this season the most joyous of his coaching career for Hampton-Dumont-CAL. To him, that's not fair to the other teams he's coached.

But...

"If there was a group that would understand me coming back, this one," Walton said. "There is not a group that has gone through our school district that knows me as well as that group does.

"They're going to be a special group to me for a long, long time."

What was Walton coming back from? A bout with cancer that was coupled with a stem cell transplant.

Those two required him to miss all of the 2020-21 season for the Bulldogs and miss a year of teaching. Two things Walton has had a long time passion for.

"When I say I love to tell my story, I don't love to tell my story," Walton said, "because I don't want anybody to ever have to go through it. One of my goals in life would to be in some way to be a cancer advocate. I know how much people need to just talk."

In 2018, Walton was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer that starts in a persons lymphatic system. He went through 12 rounds of chemotherapy and the cancer was gone for a couple of years.

It returned in 2020. And there was something else that needed to be done.

"We had the stem cell transplant in Rochester," Jen Walton, Heath's wife, said. "It was extensive. It is a pretty big deal, the way that his body was shut down and had to get started back up again to return to some kind of normal.

"It didn't take days. It took months."

Getting cancer is scary enough. Getting a stem cell transplant was another type of scary.

It is far from an easy process.

"I went through two different, 72-hour rounds of chemo, then they let that sit for 20 days and I'd go back for another one of those," Heath said. "When that killed enough cancer, I went back and they took 11 million cells out of my body. They ran me through seven straight days of chemo.

"On the eighth day, they put the 11 million cells back in me in hopes that would kill anything that was sick."

That required intense treatment at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. It also meant that Heath had to not be on the bench or in the classroom for an entire academic year.

He was confined to watching games from home on a live stream. For someone who is an intense coach, that wasn't easy for him to do.

"It was really, really hard to watch that because it was what I had invested my life in," Heath said.

Maybe one of the hardest aspects was not being able to teach his youngest son, Brody, his freshman year. Heath teaches World Geography at HD-CAL, a class that is taken by freshmen.

That experience was taken away from Brody and Heath.

"Those are opportunities as a dad that you can't take back," Jen said. "He looked forward to that opportunity. That's just the way it had to be."

Watch Heath on the sideline and he is as fiery as it gets. Even after a cancer battle, he still coaches with the same passion he has for a long time.

He can't change how he coaches despite having to wear a mask during games. Nor does he want to.

"I don't really know how to do that and that is an issue," Heath said. "I could have a tendency to exert a great deal of energy over a course of a game."

The Bulldogs ended their season in the Class 3A substate quarterfinals on Monday with a 58-49 loss to Clear Lake. It officially ended Walton's first year back on the bench.

HD-CAL's final record was 11-11 overall, the first time it finished with double digit wins since the 2014-15 campaign and just the fourth time over the last 15 years.

Yet watching Heath on the sideline again was the biggest win for Jen, the person who has been by his side throughout this entire process of watching her husband fight cancer.

"Brings a smile, absolutely," Jen said.

Heath said after the game on Monday he is good health. The cancer is now gone. He never viewed himself as a cancer advocate, but he also knows that people can learn something from his story.

He admitted that the word he struggles with to grasp is perspective.

"People will say 'Oh after what you've been through...,'" Heath said. "No, after what I've been through, losing a game is still hard. There's two quotes I live by a lot.

"You never know that you're strong until you've been really weak. The other thing is you don't know really know how to live, until you don't know if you're going to live anymore."

Jen got choked up when she described the type of person Heath is.

"Heath is one of the most determined, preserving, passionate people that you'll ever meet," Jen said. "He has a drive that most people don't have."

Jeremy Ainley, Clear Lake's head boys basketball coach, was overjoyed by seeing Heath back on the sideline this year. His feelings as a coach going up against him versus the person Heath is are two different aspects.

"As an opposing coach, it is not fun because he gets his guys to play so hard and buy in," Ainley said. "As a person, it is a tremendous thing to see him. He's one of the really good guys in the industry. He doesn't sugarcoat, he doesn't lie.

"It is great to see him back. Last year was not the same without him there. He'll have his team back competing for an NCC title sooner than later. Somebody I can confidently say is a friend."

The Bulldogs will bring back their leading scorer Scott Harr next winter and their point guard in Marco Guerrero. Juniors Tommy Birdsell and Will Sackville came off the bench.

Heath doesn't plan on slowing down now. Cancer and all, he doesn't envision anytime soon his life without either coaching or teaching.

"I'm only 48, I'm just a kid," he said. "I've never actually in my life ever thought of anything else I'd rather do than teach."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

