Hampton-Dumont-Cal off to a scorching start

The Hampton-Dumont-CAL Bulldogs are off to an undefeated start this year. After the cancellation of their game against St. Edmond on Friday night due to snow, the Dogs sit at 3-0. While their first two wins were convincing blowout victories (60-31 vs. AGWSR, 66-34 vs. St. Ansgar), it was their nail-biting victory over Osage this past Thursday that may have been their most important one so far.

Down early, the Bulldogs fought back-and-forth with the Green Devils before going on an 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter. That put them up 49-42, but Osage wasn't done yet. The Green Devils fought back to make it 49-48 before the Bulldogs' Payton McNealy made a foul shot to put them up 50-48.

The Green Devils had 24.6 seconds remaining to tie or win it, but the Bulldogs' defense was lights out, suffocating Osage and keeping them from even getting a shot off. The Green Devils did get another chance when Tyler Oberfoell was fouled with 0.2 seconds remaining, but he was only able to make one free throw and the Bulldogs held on for the victory.

Again, the blowout victories to start the year were nice. It shows just how much talent and potential the Bulldogs have and gives them a strong confidence boost in the early going. The ability to close out a challenging, tight game like the one they had on Thursday, however, will be much more critical in determining just how much better HDC can get.

"Closing out close games in general is huge," said head coach Heath Walton, who missed last season while he was battling cancer. "That's been something in the past that we've struggled with before...We have to continue doing that in order to get better."

Continuing to get first-class production out of Scott Harr will also go a very long way in determining how much better the Bulldogs can get. The big man is just a sophomore, and yet through three games he's already leading the team with 13 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. His performance thus far has been nothing short of spectacular.

He doesn't do it alone, however. McNealy (8 PPG), Tommy Birdsell (8.3 PPG), Marco Guerrero (7.6 PPG, 6.7 assists per game), and Eli Walton (7 PPG) all combine to provide the rest of the offense with Guerrero producing as the setup man as well.

The Bulldogs haven't yet gotten the love in the AP polls. They received just two votes in the most recently rankings for 3A and the close win over Osage likely won't earn them too many more Still, look at those first three wins, and you can see that the Bulldogs could very well have what it takes to eventually get there if their growth continues.

Senior Cal Heeren (6.3 PPG) and Guerrero (a junior) played valuable roles last year with Heeren averaging 6.2 PPG and Guerrero averaging 6.6 PPG. McNealy (5.4 PPG last season) and Harr (4 PPG last season) also got experience. Still, this is a team that's replacing their leading scorer from a year ago in Jordan Severs (10.9 PPG) as well as starter Jace Spurgeon. As such, there's still some growing to do for these Bulldogs.

With that said, this is a team that won just four games all of last season (4-19) and they've already won three. To say that would be improvement is an understatement. If Harr is for real and the players around him continue to develop, this could easily be the best Hampton-Dumont-CAL team in a very, very long time.

The battle through the North Central Conference won't be an easy one and it's still very, very early. The ability to blow teams out and hang on to win the close ones are crucial in any successful team, however, and the Dogs already seem to have that part down.

