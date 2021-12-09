Hampton-Dumont-CAL boys outlast Osage 50-49

It's early in the year, but Thursday night's thriller between Hampton-Dumont-CAL and Osage might already be the game of the year.

A close game throughout, the Bulldogs led by two with 0.2 seconds remaining when Osage's Tyler Oberfoell went to the free throw line with a chance to force overtime. He made the first, but was unable to make the second as Hampton-Dumont-Cal pulled off the 50-49 victory. The Bulldogs are now 3-0 on the season while the Green Devils are 2-2.

The game was an exciting one throughout with the Bulldogs leading 31-27 at the midway point. The two teams dueled back and forth with Osage pulling ahead 37-35 halfway through the third. Back-to-back three-pointers by Tommy Birdsell put the Dogs back in front 41-37 late in the period. Max Knudsen immediately responded with a three of his own for the Green Devils and sunk a pair of free throws to close out the quarter with Osage in front 42-41.

The Bulldogs opened the final quarter with an 8-0 run to go up 49-41, but a 6-0 run capped off by Nathan Havel's layup for Osage with a minute remaining made it 49-48. With 24.6 seconds left, Hampton-Dumont's Payton McNealy went to the line for a pair of foul shots. He made the first, but was unable to sink the second and Osage got the rebound. Osage passed the ball furiously in an attempt to get an open look, but the Bulldog defense held strong. Just when it looked like Hampton-Dumont would outlast the Green Devils, Oberfoell was fouled and went to the line for the opportunity to tie things up. The first went in cleanly, but the second bounced off the rim three times before bouncing out and sealing the win for Hampton.

Scott Parr (14 points) and Logan Pfeffer (12 points) led the way for the Bulldogs. Havel (12 points) and Knudsen (10 points) led the way for the Green Devils.

