Grinnell designs winning blueprint against Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 60-49

Grinnell knocked off Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana 60-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 8.
The last time Grinnell and Tiffin Clear Creek-Amana played in a 63-61 game on December 9, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
